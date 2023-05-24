×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Rayners, Msimango named in Bafana preliminary squad

Afcon dead rubber against Morocco gives Broos chance to try new ideas

24 May 2023 - 08:21
Neville Khoza Journalist
Iqraam Rayners of Stellenbosch FC has been included in the preliminary Bafana Bafana squad.
Iqraam Rayners of Stellenbosch FC has been included in the preliminary Bafana Bafana squad.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named a relatively familiar 35-man preliminary squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco on June 17 at FNB Stadium.

With both teams having already qualified for the continental tournament to be held in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, Broos will use the match as a preparation for the Afcon.

Morocco won their two opening games against Liberia and Bafana, while SA collected four points against the Lone Stars to secure qualification on the head-to-head record.

The preliminary squad will be trimmed to 23 players early next month when Broos announces his final list for the match.

In the squad, he included Stellenbosch striker Iqraam Rayners who has been outstanding for the Cape Town club this season.

Other than that, it has been the same players who have been doing duty for the national team in the qualifiers and friendly matches.

Other notable new faces are TS Galaxy defender Given Msimango and Kobamelo Kodisang, while US-based Njabulo Blom also returned to the squad.

Broos also announced that a reduced pre-camp will be held from 31 May to 7 June and it will be made up of local and a few overseas-based players.

Bafana squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Ricardo Goss, Melusi Buthelezi

Defenders: Given Msimango, Thapelo Maseko, Sydney Mobbie, Innocent Maela, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Taariq Fielies, Siyanda Xulu, Thapelo Morena, Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana, Khuliso Mudau,Mothobi Mvala.

Midfielders: Mothobi Mvala, Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas, Njabulo Blom, Grant Magerman, Sphelele Mkhulise, Luke le Roux.

Strikers: Monnapule Saleng, Themba Zwane, Zakhele Lepasa, Cassius Mailula, Kobamelo Kodisang, Khanyiso Mayo, Mihlali Mayambela, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Percy Tau, Pule Mmodi, Iqraam Rayners.

Confident Ditlhokwe aims to grow with Chiefs

Thatayaone Ditlhokwe insists he is not fazed by the pressure that comes with playing for Kaizer Chiefs. The SuperSport United defender will ...
Sport
3 hours ago

SuperSport map way for busy season ahead

After finishing third in the DStv Premiership and qualifying for the CAF Confederation Cup, SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews wants to strike a ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Timm sure Pirates are closing gap on Sundowns

Orlando Pirates’ Miguel Timm says they’re not obsessed with catching up with perennial league champions Mamelodi Sundowns, although he’s confident ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Mthethwa backs Riveiro to win Coach of the Season gong

Rejuvenated Orlando Pirates centre-back Sandile Mthethwa is vouching for his coach Jose Riveiro to win the Coach of the Season accolade, vowing ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SAPS riot truck on stand by at DStv Premiership encounter between Kaizer Chiefs ...
Music legend Gwala credits his success, longevity to his love for the people