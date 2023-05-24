Rayners, Msimango named in Bafana preliminary squad

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named a relatively familiar 35-man preliminary squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco on June 17 at FNB Stadium.
With both teams having already qualified for the continental tournament to be held in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, Broos will use the match as a preparation for the Afcon.
Morocco won their two opening games against Liberia and Bafana, while SA collected four points against the Lone Stars to secure qualification on the head-to-head record.
The preliminary squad will be trimmed to 23 players early next month when Broos announces his final list for the match.
In the squad, he included Stellenbosch striker Iqraam Rayners who has been outstanding for the Cape Town club this season.
Other than that, it has been the same players who have been doing duty for the national team in the qualifiers and friendly matches.
Other notable new faces are TS Galaxy defender Given Msimango and Kobamelo Kodisang, while US-based Njabulo Blom also returned to the squad.
Broos also announced that a reduced pre-camp will be held from 31 May to 7 June and it will be made up of local and a few overseas-based players.
Bafana squad
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Ricardo Goss, Melusi Buthelezi
Defenders: Given Msimango, Thapelo Maseko, Sydney Mobbie, Innocent Maela, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Taariq Fielies, Siyanda Xulu, Thapelo Morena, Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana, Khuliso Mudau,Mothobi Mvala.
Midfielders: Mothobi Mvala, Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas, Njabulo Blom, Grant Magerman, Sphelele Mkhulise, Luke le Roux.
Strikers: Monnapule Saleng, Themba Zwane, Zakhele Lepasa, Cassius Mailula, Kobamelo Kodisang, Khanyiso Mayo, Mihlali Mayambela, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Percy Tau, Pule Mmodi, Iqraam Rayners.
