Confident Ditlhokwe aims to grow with Chiefs

Thatayaone Ditlhokwe insists he is not fazed by the pressure that comes with playing for Kaizer Chiefs. The SuperSport United defender will officially join Amakhosi when they start their pre-season after signing a pre-contract with them in January.
Ditlhokwe said he can't wait to don the gold and black jersey of Amakhosi as he aims to take his career to another level with the Soweto giants.
"One thing I can tell you is I'm a captain of the [Botswana senior] national team and [I was] captain of the team since I was 21. So I don't think there is any pressure which can come more than what I have already experienced before," Ditlhokwe told the media after a SuperSport awards ceremony on Monday in Johannesburg.
"So, it is a normal challenge that any player can face and for you to grow, you must have challenges. There is no player that can grow without having challenges. It is a big test, I know, but at the end of the day, the same way I managed it is the same way I will."
The 24-year-old remained committed to Matsatsantsa a Pitori after he signed the pre-contract and was happy that the club treated him professionally during his last six months.
"At the end of the day you must remain professional regardless of what you see in front of you because they always say 'never burn the bridges because you will never know what life has for you in the future'," he said.
"The most important thing which I took into consideration is that I'm still a SuperSport player and still have a running contract which I must honour until the end so when I leave the club, I leave it with peace and not having burned bridges.
"It was not an easy decision but for a player to grow he must get to the next challenge, next step and go out of his comfort zone.
"One of the reasons I gave my all even after the news broke about me joining Chiefs is how SuperSport treated me during this period.
"Even when the news was announced in the media, they never changed the way they treated me, especially coach Gavin Hunt who has been magnificent in my career. He continued guiding me and never showed me any signs of pushing me to the side. He remained professional and I had to be professional too."
Ditlhokwe will join Given Msimango as Amakhosi's new signings as they prepare for the new season when they will look to do better.
Confident Ditlhokwe aims to grow with Chiefs
Defender not moved by pressure that comes with playing for Amakhosi
Image: Philip Maeta
