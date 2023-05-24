×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Confident Ditlhokwe aims to grow with Chiefs

Defender not moved by pressure that comes with playing for Amakhosi

24 May 2023 - 08:16
Neville Khoza Journalist
Botswana national captain Thatayaone Ditlhokwe has left Supersport United to join Kaizer Chiefs with whom he signed a precontract in January.
Botswana national captain Thatayaone Ditlhokwe has left Supersport United to join Kaizer Chiefs with whom he signed a precontract in January.
Image: Philip Maeta

Thatayaone Ditlhokwe insists he is not fazed by the pressure that comes with playing for Kaizer Chiefs. The SuperSport United defender will officially join Amakhosi when they start their pre-season after signing a pre-contract with them in January.

Ditlhokwe said he can't wait to don the gold and black  jersey of Amakhosi as he aims to take his career to another level with the Soweto giants.

"One thing I can tell you is I'm a captain of the [Botswana senior] national team and [I was] captain of the team since I was 21. So I don't think there is any pressure which can come more than what I have already experienced before," Ditlhokwe told the media after a SuperSport awards ceremony on Monday in Johannesburg.

"So, it is a normal challenge that any player can face and for you to grow, you must have challenges. There is no player that can grow without having challenges. It is a big test, I know, but at the end of the day, the same way I managed it is the same way I will."

The 24-year-old remained committed to Matsatsantsa a Pitori after he signed the pre-contract and was happy that the club treated him professionally during his last six months.

"At the end of the day you must remain professional regardless of what you see in front of you because they always say 'never burn the bridges because you will never know what life has for you in the future'," he said.

"The most important thing which I took into consideration is that I'm still a SuperSport player and still have a running contract which I must honour until the end so when I leave the club, I leave it with peace and not having burned bridges.

"It was not an easy decision but for a player to grow he must get to the next challenge, next step and go out of his comfort zone.

"One of the reasons I gave my all even after the news broke about me joining Chiefs is how SuperSport treated me during this period.

"Even when the news was announced in the media, they never changed the way they treated me, especially coach Gavin Hunt who has been magnificent in my career. He continued guiding me and never showed me any signs of pushing me to the side. He remained professional and I had to be professional too."

Ditlhokwe will join Given Msimango as Amakhosi's new signings as they prepare for the new season when they will look to do better.

SuperSport map way for busy season ahead

After finishing third in the DStv Premiership and qualifying for the CAF Confederation Cup, SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews wants to strike a ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Timm sure Pirates are closing gap on Sundowns

Orlando Pirates’ Miguel Timm says they’re not obsessed with catching up with perennial league champions Mamelodi Sundowns, although he’s confident ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Mthethwa backs Riveiro to win Coach of the Season gong

Rejuvenated Orlando Pirates centre-back Sandile Mthethwa is vouching for his coach Jose Riveiro to win the Coach of the Season accolade, vowing ...
Sport
3 hours ago

In-demand Chivaviro rests before deciding on his future

Outgoing Marumo Gallants striker Ranga Chivaviro has revealed that he is open to move to any club, but he is leaving that to his manager Herve Tra Bi ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SAPS riot truck on stand by at DStv Premiership encounter between Kaizer Chiefs ...
Music legend Gwala credits his success, longevity to his love for the people