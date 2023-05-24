SuperSport map way for busy season ahead

After finishing third in the DStv Premiership and qualifying for the CAF Confederation Cup, SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews wants to strike a balance for his small squad as they plan to compete on all fronts next season.
Matsantsa a Pitori will also participate in the MTN8, Carling Cup, the league and the Nedbank Cup next season and Matthews feels his squad will be stretched to the limit.
"I think we will look at our squad and sit down with Gavin [Hunt] in the pre-season and see how we are going to use our resources," Matthews told the media during the club awards ceremony on Monday.
"There is no way we are going to be able to box heavy on all fronts, so if we want to challenge for MTN8, the new Carling Cup, the first part of Africa [Confed Cup], then the first four months of the season are going to be a pretty crucial period for us.
"We are going to have a small squad as we know it, so that's not going to change and we will have to sit down and see how we are going to share that player load in terms of getting the right balance to be competitive.
"We didn't fight the whole season to finish third to get knocked out in the first round of Africa [CAF Confed Cup], at the same time, we want to test ourselves as a squad and throw some certain players into the deep end.
"We are also planning to test some players in Africa and we know if they come through that test, which is more physical, which is tougher, then it will be good for them."
Matthews has already started to prepare for next season as he has renewed the contract of veteran striker Bradley Grobler, while he also confirmed interest in signing Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange.
“I need to know that he is free because sometimes he is free and other times he is not free. So if Nange is a player that is free, we can agree on terms with him,” he said.
“Gavin has worked with him and he likes him, [but] I can’t pay him anywhere near his current package. He and his agent are aware [of that] and I gave them a couple of weeks to give it some thought.
“We’re not in a position to trade players for him either, so if he’s free and we can reach terms, we’ll be very interested in adding him to the squad, whether we keep [Grant] Margeman or [Siphesihle] Ndlovu or not.”
SuperSport map way for busy season ahead
Grobler signs new deal, as club confirms interest in Chiefs' Nange
Image: Lee Warren
After finishing third in the DStv Premiership and qualifying for the CAF Confederation Cup, SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews wants to strike a balance for his small squad as they plan to compete on all fronts next season.
Matsantsa a Pitori will also participate in the MTN8, Carling Cup, the league and the Nedbank Cup next season and Matthews feels his squad will be stretched to the limit.
"I think we will look at our squad and sit down with Gavin [Hunt] in the pre-season and see how we are going to use our resources," Matthews told the media during the club awards ceremony on Monday.
"There is no way we are going to be able to box heavy on all fronts, so if we want to challenge for MTN8, the new Carling Cup, the first part of Africa [Confed Cup], then the first four months of the season are going to be a pretty crucial period for us.
"We are going to have a small squad as we know it, so that's not going to change and we will have to sit down and see how we are going to share that player load in terms of getting the right balance to be competitive.
"We didn't fight the whole season to finish third to get knocked out in the first round of Africa [CAF Confed Cup], at the same time, we want to test ourselves as a squad and throw some certain players into the deep end.
"We are also planning to test some players in Africa and we know if they come through that test, which is more physical, which is tougher, then it will be good for them."
Matthews has already started to prepare for next season as he has renewed the contract of veteran striker Bradley Grobler, while he also confirmed interest in signing Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange.
“I need to know that he is free because sometimes he is free and other times he is not free. So if Nange is a player that is free, we can agree on terms with him,” he said.
“Gavin has worked with him and he likes him, [but] I can’t pay him anywhere near his current package. He and his agent are aware [of that] and I gave them a couple of weeks to give it some thought.
“We’re not in a position to trade players for him either, so if he’s free and we can reach terms, we’ll be very interested in adding him to the squad, whether we keep [Grant] Margeman or [Siphesihle] Ndlovu or not.”
Timm sure Pirates are closing gap on Sundowns
Mthethwa backs Riveiro to win Coach of the Season gong
'It's nothing I haven't faced': Ditlhokwe on the pressure he will find at Chiefs
In-demand Chivaviro rests before deciding on his future
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos