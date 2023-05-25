Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro’s decision to favour left-back Paseka Mako at right-back, even when recognised right-back Thabiso Monyane was showing glimpses of brilliance, sparked suggestions that the Spaniard doesn’t have faith in the latter.
Even so, the 23-year-old Monyane has made it clear that seeing Mako playing at right-back ahead of him has never concerned him as he understands that the team comes first. Monyane returned to the Pirates starting XI with a bang, needing just five minutes to score their opener in the 4-0 thumping of AmaZulu on DStv Premiership’s final day of the campaign last Saturday.
“I was not fazed when I saw Mako playing at right-back ahead of me because football isn’t an individual sport, unfortunately it’s a team sport. If the team is prevailing and the tactics demand certain things, then we all have to support each other,” Monyane said.
“I have always supported Mako and wish him the best whenever he plays. In this team, we are not just united by saying it but we are showing it by supporting one another. The competition is high but we always make sure we stay united. I feel like I have been patient enough... at the start of the season I was a starter but the change of formation took me out.”
Following his splendid display against AmaZulu last Saturday, Monyane is expected to play a role when Pirates face Sekhukhune United in the Nedbank Cup final at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday (6pm).
As he also came through the club’s development structures, Monyane has encouraged the players in the side’s Diski Challenge side to believe, also advising recent graduate Relebohile Ratomo to stay humble and be coachable.
“I am blessed to be here [playing for the first team]. I just want to encourage the Diski lads to say, you know what, it’s possible to come play in the first team. Ratomo must stay grounded and listen to the senior players,” Monyane said.
Monyane not worried by Mako starting ahead of him
Defender accepted Riveiro's new tactics as Bucs got results
Image: Lefty Shivambu
