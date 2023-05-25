Having won trophies with Bidvest Wits and Mamelodi Sundowns before, Sibusiso Vilakazi feels winning the Nedbank Cup title with Sekhukhune United on Saturday against Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld Stadium will be special for him and the club.
It will be the first time that Sekhukhune will be playing in a cup final, just two seasons in the DStv Premiership.
But winning this cup just in their second year in the league will prove that they are stamping their authority in the Premiership, according to Vilakazi.
“Not only the coach but the team on its own trying to put a stamp and trying to put a certain mark of history within their books,” Vilakazi told Sowetan yesterday.
“I think one would say the team needs to have that kind of a history of dominance in terms of putting trophies. You want to be a team where players come in on board because you also win things, I think that’s a culture we are trying to build and with this one also, we just take it as a way it is coming.
“The most important thing is to create a team that will be able to inspire the upcoming ones to say, Babina Noko is also a team that I can go to and be able to put trophies in front and be successful also.”
The 33-year-old midfielder also offered some advice to some of his teammates who will be playing in the final for the first time on Saturday.
“Don’t play to the crowd, don’t play the moment, play the cup – that’s the most important thing, on the day just play to win,” he said. “Hopefully, we will be the ones who will be writing the history but don’t be taken by the moment ... just win the game.
“I hope we win it not for ourselves but just to put the team on the map to say it’s a team that is able to deliver trophies and we can build from there going forward.”
Winning cup will be special for me – Vila
On the day just play to win, cautions the attacking midfielder
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
Having won trophies with Bidvest Wits and Mamelodi Sundowns before, Sibusiso Vilakazi feels winning the Nedbank Cup title with Sekhukhune United on Saturday against Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld Stadium will be special for him and the club.
It will be the first time that Sekhukhune will be playing in a cup final, just two seasons in the DStv Premiership.
But winning this cup just in their second year in the league will prove that they are stamping their authority in the Premiership, according to Vilakazi.
“Not only the coach but the team on its own trying to put a stamp and trying to put a certain mark of history within their books,” Vilakazi told Sowetan yesterday.
“I think one would say the team needs to have that kind of a history of dominance in terms of putting trophies. You want to be a team where players come in on board because you also win things, I think that’s a culture we are trying to build and with this one also, we just take it as a way it is coming.
“The most important thing is to create a team that will be able to inspire the upcoming ones to say, Babina Noko is also a team that I can go to and be able to put trophies in front and be successful also.”
The 33-year-old midfielder also offered some advice to some of his teammates who will be playing in the final for the first time on Saturday.
“Don’t play to the crowd, don’t play the moment, play the cup – that’s the most important thing, on the day just play to win,” he said. “Hopefully, we will be the ones who will be writing the history but don’t be taken by the moment ... just win the game.
“I hope we win it not for ourselves but just to put the team on the map to say it’s a team that is able to deliver trophies and we can build from there going forward.”
Pirates ready for unpredictable Sekhukhune – Maela
Monyane not worried by Mako starting ahead of him
I would love to lift this one - Cardoso ahead of cup final
History for Mosimane as Al-Ahli clinch Yelo League title
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos