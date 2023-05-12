On-form Sundowns ready to face familiar foe in Wydad

Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad Casablanca are now very familiar with one another in the CAF Champions League.
The teams have met 10 times in the Champions League since 2017 and all the matches have ended in close margins.
Sundowns have won three games, while the Moroccan giants have won four, with three ending in draws.
They have clashed on two occasions in the quarterfinals, with both winning each. Sundowns' victory in the knockout stage was in 2017 when they won 1-0 to progress to the semifinal.
Ahead of their clash in the semifinal first leg at Stade Mohammed V in Morocco tomorrow (9pm SA time), Sundowns will be eyeing their first victory away to take a huge step towards reaching the final of the competition that they last won in 2016.
The Brazilians will be buoyed by their impressive performance in Algeria when they thumped CR Belouizdad 4-1 to win 6-2 in aggregate in the quarterfinal to reach this stage of the competition.
But they will face a side who come into the tie having lost only one game in their last 17, which was the 1-0 defeat to Simba SC in Dar es Salaam last month.
Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is aware of what to expect and he anticipates a tough and free-flowing game tomorrow.
"Yes, [form] always counts for something in football. They know their level, they know our level, they know we’re a very good team and we can play our football with good profile, good mentality and confidence at any pitch,” Mokwena said.
“But it’s going to be a good game against a team that of course is the defending champions, [has] good pedigree in the Champions League after many years of competing. It’s going to be an interesting game between two good teams and we have to fight [because] nothing is given on a silver platter...”
Mokwena will hope striker Peter Shalulile will be at his best again after scoring a brace when they thumped Belouizdad 4-1 in Algeria in the quarterfinal.
Wydad progressed to the semis of the tournament after defeating Tanzania's Simba 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 aggregate score.
On-form Sundowns ready to face familiar foe in Wydad
Mokwena expects free-flowing game as both teams know their strengths
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
