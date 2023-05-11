×

Soccer

Securing a top 8 spot Truter's No 1 goal

Sekhukhune left with two league games before cup final

11 May 2023 - 08:40
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Brandon Truter (coach) of Sekhukhune United during the Sekhukhune United media open day at Dobsonville Stadium on May 04, 2023 in Johannesburg.
Brandon Truter (coach) of Sekhukhune United during the Sekhukhune United media open day at Dobsonville Stadium on May 04, 2023 in Johannesburg.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter says they are not thinking about the Nedbank Cup final ahead of their DStv Premiership encounter against Orlando Pirates on Saturday at the Orlando Stadium (3pm). 

Trusters side is on a high at the moment, they have a final on May 27 against Pirates at Loftus Versfeld waiting for them and are primed to make their debut in continental football should their opponents finish in second or third place in the league. 

However, before the final, they will have to conclude their league campaign as they have two matches left. The first of the two will be this weekend against the Soweto giants. The match is not a dead rubber, they need the three points on offer in their quest for a top-eight finish. Currently, the team is in seventh place on the log with 36 points. They have a host of teams breathing down on their necks trying to steal their spot for next seasons MTN8.

Having that at the back of their mind, Babina Noko will go to Soweto determined to get a result that will help their league objective and not think about the final that’s coming against the same opponent.

Pirates is a team on form, they are unbeaten in their last 10 games, its a huge task we are faced with against a huge team, Truter told the Sekhukhune media department.

We are going to Orlando Stadium wanting a result, a result that will see us secure our spot in the top eight. We have to be very careful and organised and plan accordingly to get a result against Pirates. 

We are not thinking about the final yet, it is a league game and we want to do well. Bearing in mind we won the first round at home and they would want to overturn the result at their home as well. For us its going to be important to prepare well, he said. 

