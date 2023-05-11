×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Mdaka unfazed by Confed Cup first leg defeat in Tanzania

11 May 2023 - 10:20
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Marumo Gallants caretaker coach Raymond Mdaka. File photo.
Marumo Gallants caretaker coach Raymond Mdaka. File photo.
Image: Philip Maeta

Marumo Gallants caretaker coach Raymond Mdaka has refused to throw in the towel on their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

Marumo were beaten 2-0 by Tanzanian side Young African in the first leg of the tournament's quarterfinals in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday.

Former Orlando Pirates man Bernard Morris and Stephane Aziz Ki were on target for the hosts. Mdaka strongly believes they will overturn the deficit in the home leg at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Wednesday. 

“Looking at the game itself, it's one game that we felt was not difficult. It is just that we couldn't convert our chances. On that basis, we feel we still have a chance to go to the semifinals. We strongly feel we can come back and win this tie,” Mdaka said.

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa soldiered on without three of their key men in Celimpilo Ngema, Lesiba Nku and Lebogang Mabotja, who are all sidelined by unspecified injuries.

Mdaka hopes they'll be fit for the second leg. “It's obvious that our starting XI will change in the return leg because today [on Wednesday] we missed some of our key players due to injuries. Ngema was not there, Nku wasn't there and Mabotja wasn't there as well because of injuries. We hope when we play the home leg, they will be available,” Mdaka stated.

“We were once in this situation [where they were without some of the key players away and lost, before winning at home when they had returned], remember when we played USM Alger and USM looked far better than the team we were playing today, not undermining them, but we feel we can still make it. For us is to go there and get an early goal, that would unsettled them.”

Yanga home win puts Gallants on the back foot

Marumo Gallants will now have to dig deeper at home if they are to advance to the CAF Confederation Cup final. The PSL side lost 2-0 to Young ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Gallants ready for hostility in Tanzania

Marumo Gallants caretaker coach Raymond Mdaka has sounded unfazed by the possibility of playing in front of a hostile crowd in the first-leg of the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mdaka's Marumo to gallantly fight on two different fronts

Marumo Gallants coach Raymond Mdaka says his team has no choice but "to get into that bush" as they fight glaringly different battles in domestic and ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Drunk, speeding cop killed our son, alleges family
I am proof of the revolution: Newly elected JHB mayor Kabelo Gwamanda's ...