“It’s really frustrating,” said Maritzburg skipper Travis Graham.
With all not in their control, Graham said all they could do is win their games and let the other things take care of themselves.
“We had a good first few games in the second round of the season and I think we let it slip a bit. Unfortunately, now it’s not in our hands but what is in our hands is the game coming up,” he said.
“I think we all understand that it’s a must-win game, it’s now or never.
“We have been through a lot throughout the season and first, we had a lot of meetings, trying to find solutions on how we can overcome the situation. We are really trying our best just to believe in ourselves.
“We have a chance to get out of it and the only way to do that is to win our games.”
Graham said all that the players need to do now is to believe in themselves.
“We have to believe in ourselves and it’s one of my roles as a captain and leader of the team to instil that belief in them because we still have a big opportunity (to avoid relegation),” he said.
“As long as get the team on board and make them believe in themselves, I'm sure we can get the best out of them.”
Frustration growing as Maritzburg fight against dreaded relegation
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images
There is growing frustration in the Maritzburg United camp as the KwaZulu-Natal club battle against possible relegation from the big time.
The Team of Choice, one of the few Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs that are crowd pullers for their home games, are at the base of the DStv Premiership log table with just two games to play.
Maritzburg host Stellenbosch at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday (3pm) and should they lose that match their relegation will all but be confirmed.
Maritzburg, who with minus 17 have the worst goal difference in the league, are 26 points and three points respectively behind Chippa United and Marumo Gallants, who have played one more match.
Chippa’s goal difference is minus 11 while Gallants, who are in the Caf Confederation Cup semifinals, are on minus five.
Maritzburg can still be relegated even if they win their remaining games against Stellies and record-chasing Mamelodi Sundowns.
That’s if results of the other few teams that also face possible relegation don’t go in favour of the Team of Choice.
“It’s really frustrating,” said Maritzburg skipper Travis Graham.
With all not in their control, Graham said all they could do is win their games and let the other things take care of themselves.
“We had a good first few games in the second round of the season and I think we let it slip a bit. Unfortunately, now it’s not in our hands but what is in our hands is the game coming up,” he said.
“I think we all understand that it’s a must-win game, it’s now or never.
“We have been through a lot throughout the season and first, we had a lot of meetings, trying to find solutions on how we can overcome the situation. We are really trying our best just to believe in ourselves.
“We have a chance to get out of it and the only way to do that is to win our games.”
Graham said all that the players need to do now is to believe in themselves.
“We have to believe in ourselves and it’s one of my roles as a captain and leader of the team to instil that belief in them because we still have a big opportunity (to avoid relegation),” he said.
“As long as get the team on board and make them believe in themselves, I'm sure we can get the best out of them.”
Grobler shamed by PSL forward's strike rate
September urges his troops to upgrade to first team
Mdaka's Marumo to gallantly fight on two different fronts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos