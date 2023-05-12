×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Dzvukamanja now a hit at Bucs after early blues

Forward insists he is not playing for new contract

12 May 2023 - 09:22
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Terrence Dzvukamanja during the Orlando Pirates media open day at Rand Stadium on May 11, 2023 in Johannesburg.
Terrence Dzvukamanja during the Orlando Pirates media open day at Rand Stadium on May 11, 2023 in Johannesburg.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

From being on the brink of leaving in January, where he was also booed and vilified by own fans, to being Orlando Pirates’ first-choice striker in the second round of the season, Terrence Dzvukamanja has had quite a turnaround this season.

Dzvukamanja played just 23 minutes in the whole of the DStv Premiership’s first round. In the second round, the Zimbabwean international boasts eight starts from 11 league games, scoring an impressive six goals. Dzvukamanja has insisted he did not take the negativity to heart, but instead turned it into motivation.

“It’s normal for people to say things about you when you are a footballer. The most important thing is how you take criticism. I take criticism as motivation because if people criticise me, it means I am not giving 100%. I didn’t silence anyone but I am just doing my job,” Dzvukamanja said during a media open-day at Rand Stadium in Johannesburg yesterday. 

Dzvukamanja has blamed injuries for his rather poor first half of the season, thanking God for being injury-free in the second half of the campaign. “In the first round, injuries were troubling me. God opened the doors for me in the second round because I was injury-free and that’s why I am scoring as well,” Dzvukamanja said.

In December, Dzvukamanja’s representative Mike Makaab told various publications that they were working on securing the striker a move away from Pirates. However, the ex-Bidvest Wits man has emphasised he knows nothing about that, adding his upturn in form has nothing to do with the fact that he wants a new deal as his current lapses at the end of this term.

"I know nothing about that [that his agent was working on finding him a new home]. I don't think I have been playing for a new contract. I am playing as I have always played, putting more effort to help the team,'' Dzvukamanja noted.

Dzvukamanja is expected to keep his slot in the Pirates line-up when they host Sekhukhune United in their penultimate league fixture at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (3pm).

‘We will honour Bra Alex Shakoane:’ Sundowns chair Motsepe

Former Mamelodi Sundowns official Alex “Goldfingers” Shakoane was fondly remembered by industry colleagues and football legends during an ...
News
16 hours ago

Of course, keepers good enough for Footballer of the Season gong – Chaine

Orlando Pirates No.1 Sipho Chaine has begged to differ with SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt’s controversial sentiment that shot-stoppers shouldn’t ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Frustration growing as Maritzburg fight against dreaded relegation

Frustrations are growing in Maritzburg United camp as the KwaZulu-Natal club battle against possible relegation from the big time.
Sport
22 hours ago

Mdaka unfazed by Confed Cup first leg defeat in Tanzania

Marumo Gallants caretaker coach Raymond Mdaka has refused to throw in the towel on their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clashes with Steenhuisen on Russian vessel
'How do you sleep at night?': Steenhuisen slams Ramaphosa on Russian vessel in ...