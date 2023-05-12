Dzvukamanja now a hit at Bucs after early blues

From being on the brink of leaving in January, where he was also booed and vilified by own fans, to being Orlando Pirates’ first-choice striker in the second round of the season, Terrence Dzvukamanja has had quite a turnaround this season.
Dzvukamanja played just 23 minutes in the whole of the DStv Premiership’s first round. In the second round, the Zimbabwean international boasts eight starts from 11 league games, scoring an impressive six goals. Dzvukamanja has insisted he did not take the negativity to heart, but instead turned it into motivation.
“It’s normal for people to say things about you when you are a footballer. The most important thing is how you take criticism. I take criticism as motivation because if people criticise me, it means I am not giving 100%. I didn’t silence anyone but I am just doing my job,” Dzvukamanja said during a media open-day at Rand Stadium in Johannesburg yesterday.
Dzvukamanja has blamed injuries for his rather poor first half of the season, thanking God for being injury-free in the second half of the campaign. “In the first round, injuries were troubling me. God opened the doors for me in the second round because I was injury-free and that’s why I am scoring as well,” Dzvukamanja said.
In December, Dzvukamanja’s representative Mike Makaab told various publications that they were working on securing the striker a move away from Pirates. However, the ex-Bidvest Wits man has emphasised he knows nothing about that, adding his upturn in form has nothing to do with the fact that he wants a new deal as his current lapses at the end of this term.
"I know nothing about that [that his agent was working on finding him a new home]. I don't think I have been playing for a new contract. I am playing as I have always played, putting more effort to help the team,'' Dzvukamanja noted.
Dzvukamanja is expected to keep his slot in the Pirates line-up when they host Sekhukhune United in their penultimate league fixture at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (3pm).
Dzvukamanja now a hit at Bucs after early blues
Forward insists he is not playing for new contract
Image: Lefty Shivambu
From being on the brink of leaving in January, where he was also booed and vilified by own fans, to being Orlando Pirates’ first-choice striker in the second round of the season, Terrence Dzvukamanja has had quite a turnaround this season.
Dzvukamanja played just 23 minutes in the whole of the DStv Premiership’s first round. In the second round, the Zimbabwean international boasts eight starts from 11 league games, scoring an impressive six goals. Dzvukamanja has insisted he did not take the negativity to heart, but instead turned it into motivation.
“It’s normal for people to say things about you when you are a footballer. The most important thing is how you take criticism. I take criticism as motivation because if people criticise me, it means I am not giving 100%. I didn’t silence anyone but I am just doing my job,” Dzvukamanja said during a media open-day at Rand Stadium in Johannesburg yesterday.
Dzvukamanja has blamed injuries for his rather poor first half of the season, thanking God for being injury-free in the second half of the campaign. “In the first round, injuries were troubling me. God opened the doors for me in the second round because I was injury-free and that’s why I am scoring as well,” Dzvukamanja said.
In December, Dzvukamanja’s representative Mike Makaab told various publications that they were working on securing the striker a move away from Pirates. However, the ex-Bidvest Wits man has emphasised he knows nothing about that, adding his upturn in form has nothing to do with the fact that he wants a new deal as his current lapses at the end of this term.
"I know nothing about that [that his agent was working on finding him a new home]. I don't think I have been playing for a new contract. I am playing as I have always played, putting more effort to help the team,'' Dzvukamanja noted.
Dzvukamanja is expected to keep his slot in the Pirates line-up when they host Sekhukhune United in their penultimate league fixture at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (3pm).
‘We will honour Bra Alex Shakoane:’ Sundowns chair Motsepe
Of course, keepers good enough for Footballer of the Season gong – Chaine
Frustration growing as Maritzburg fight against dreaded relegation
Mdaka unfazed by Confed Cup first leg defeat in Tanzania
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos