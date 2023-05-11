Not even the Madiba Magic could help the the SA U-17s last night as they were knockout of the Afcon after being thumped 5-0 by Senegal in the quarterfinals at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algeria.
Amajimbos' goal of reaching the U17 World Cup later this year went out of the window as they failed to reach the last four of the junior Afcon. The exit came courtesy of two bizarre own-goals from the centre-back pairing of Waylon Renecke and Benjamin Wallis and goals by Mamadou Sadio and a brace from Amara Diouf.
Duncan Crowie's side went into the match as the underdogs and that was telling from the first minute to the last. In the opening minutes of the first stanza, Amajimbos seemed shell-shocked as Senegal put them under pressure, pinning them in their own half.
The nature of the game, with what was at stake, meant it was a pressure game and that got to the players. In the middle of the park, SA tried to string a few passes but would be sluggish when venturing into the final third. The attacking four of Vicky Mkhawana, Siyabonga Mabena, Micheal Dokunmu and Gabriel Amato lacked cutting edge.
Senegal were superior in most aspects of the game, using their physicality to unsettle Amajimbos.
Until the 35th minute, the boys from SA were in the game, but that went away when Renecke sliced the ball into the back of his net. Minutes later Wallis nicked the ball past his keeper Gennaro Johnson as he was battling for it with Abdou Fall. With the score 2-0, the game looked to have been beyond Amajimbos. On the stroke of halftime, the match was put to bed by Sadio who unleashed a shot from the edge of the box to make it 3-0.
Things got worse for Amajimbos in the second half, any hopes of a comeback were dashed after Senegal made it 4-0 before the hour mark through Diouf who latched on a cross by Omar Sall. Diouf got his second of the game, his fifth of the competition to make it 5-0 with 17 minutes left.
No World Cup for SA U17s after big defeat
Senegal humiliate Amajimbos to book semis spot
