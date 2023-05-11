“As far as the game is concerned, in the first 30-odd minutes of the game we kept them out and they didn’t have any shots at goal until we scored the own goal, but it’s not because of the own goal, it’s about the cross. We knew we had to stop the crosses but we couldn’t," Crowie told the media.
SA U-17 coach won't blame Renecke, Wallis' own goals for Afcon drubbing
SA U-17 coach Duncan Crowie says the team will have to take their quarterfinal exit in the U-17 Afcon as a learning curve after losing 5-0 to Senegal last night at the Nelson Mandela Stadium.
As qualification for the Fifa U-17 World Cup was at stake, Amajimbos knew they had to bring their A-game, but they did not as they were outclassed by a strong Senegal team.
Two own goals in the first half from the centre-back duo of Waylon Renecke and Benjamin Wallis opened the floodgates for Senegal. The West African side added three goals via a brace from Amara Diouf and a goal from Mamadou Sadio.
Speaking to the media in Baraki, Algeria, after the game, Crowie refused to blame Renecke and Wallis' own goals as the catalyst for the defeat.
No World Cup for SA U17s after big defeat
“As far as the game is concerned, in the first 30-odd minutes of the game we kept them out and they didn’t have any shots at goal until we scored the own goal, but it’s not because of the own goal, it’s about the cross. We knew we had to stop the crosses but we couldn’t," Crowie told the media.
“The second goal came too soon after the first goal, and it’s always disappointing to concede an own goal after working so hard close to 30 minutes. I’m not going to blame anybody, a person can blame the player at the far post, a person can blame the player who scored the own goal, and a person can blame the player that allowed the cross to come. We have got to learn from those things," he said.
A humiliating defeat as this one in a major tournament will surely cut deep for the young boys, it will sting for a long time. Crowie said they will sit down with the players to show them their mistakes and areas of improvement.
"Losing 5-0 ... nobody wants that, we’ll sit down with the players to see how we can learn from this," he said.
“The important thing is the learning process, all of us are disappointed. As Nelson Mandela said, he never loses, he either wins or learns. The important thing is to sit down with the individual players and say this is what they could have done and this is what they must do next time."
