CCBSA at the forefront of improving water security in SA

Having consistent access to clean running water remains a challenge for many rural and peri-urban communities in SA.

More than 3-million households are affected, which strengthens the need for proactive and effective solutions.

Coca-Cola Beverages SA has been at the forefront of helping South Africans become more water resilient and give them access to the precious liquid.

Coke Ville, an off-grid, solar-powered groundwater harvesting and treatment programme, was launched in Limpopo in 2020 and has expanded to 32 sites across the country, including Eastern Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Each project is designed to provide these communities with between 10-million and 20-million litres of water annually. To date, more than 400-million litres have been distributed to more than 25,000 households throughout the country.

“CCBSA places a strong emphasis on supporting basic human rights, especially in relation to the UN's sustainability development goal 6 and the National Development Plan — which both advocate for universal and equitable access to affordable drinking water for all by 2030,” says Nozicelo Ngcobo, CCBSA public affairs, communication and sustainability director.

“This is particularly so for the vulnerable girl child and women, as they are primary drawers of water in rural areas.”