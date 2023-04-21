CCBSA at the forefront of improving water security in SA
More than 400-million litres of water have been distributed to more than 25,000 households through Coca-Cola Beverages SA's Coke Ville programme
Having consistent access to clean running water remains a challenge for many rural and peri-urban communities in SA.
More than 3-million households are affected, which strengthens the need for proactive and effective solutions.
Coca-Cola Beverages SA has been at the forefront of helping South Africans become more water resilient and give them access to the precious liquid.
Coke Ville, an off-grid, solar-powered groundwater harvesting and treatment programme, was launched in Limpopo in 2020 and has expanded to 32 sites across the country, including Eastern Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
Each project is designed to provide these communities with between 10-million and 20-million litres of water annually. To date, more than 400-million litres have been distributed to more than 25,000 households throughout the country.
“CCBSA places a strong emphasis on supporting basic human rights, especially in relation to the UN's sustainability development goal 6 and the National Development Plan — which both advocate for universal and equitable access to affordable drinking water for all by 2030,” says Nozicelo Ngcobo, CCBSA public affairs, communication and sustainability director.
“This is particularly so for the vulnerable girl child and women, as they are primary drawers of water in rural areas.”
Coke Ville is part of the Coca-Cola Company’s Water Stewardship Strategy 2030, primarily focusing on regenerative operations, healthy watersheds and resilient communities. CCBSA’s efforts show how a global strategy can be turned into local programmes that can enhance quality of life.
“Water stewardship is not just about helping to create a better future for our country, but it is also about making our business stronger and more resilient,” says Ngcobo.
Watershed restoration and protection is aimed at achieving long-term, sustainable and cost-effective water security through nature-based solutions such as clearing of alien invasive species. Enhanced community water resilience is focused on providing access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene facilities while empowering women and girls, who are the most vulnerable in communities where CCBSA operates.
In response to the drought in Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, CCBSA has deployed Coke Ville systems to some of the worst-affected areas, including Walmer, Lorraine and Kariega. There are plans to add six more Coke Ville systems in 2023 in the metro.
The Coke Ville programme and watershed restoration projects have replenished just under 1-billion litres of water across SA.
CCBSA's efforts in fighting the water crisis have been recognised by the 2023 Superior Achievement in Branding Reputation & Engagement (SABRE) Awards.
The CCBSA's More Than Water documentary campaign won the Food & Beverage category, while the company was also awarded a certificate of excellence for the Southern Africa region.
The SABRE Awards recognise the public relations, marketing and communication industry's most compelling work, with a specific focus on programmes and initiatives that drive business impact.
The More Than Water video marks CCBSA’s journey in improving water sustainability in the business and manufacturing processes, its role in helping restore water across SA’s key watersheds, and improving water security in the communities in which it operates.
This article was sponsored by Coca-Cola Beverages SA.