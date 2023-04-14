“The quality and professionalism of Kamo rubs off on everybody and he has brought a lot to the team,” said Truter.
“As he came back from a long-term injury we had to bring him along carefully. He completed his first 90 minutes against Maritzburg United recently and you can see the quality.
“I think he is one of the good number sixes or deep lying playmakers in the country and his attitude to his work and his football is on another level.
“At times, some of his teammates sit back and observe him, he does the extras for both on and off the field in terms of analysis and he knows that to be consistent he has to look after his game.”
Truter said it is rare to find players of Mokotjo’s professionalism in South Africa.
Sekhukhune coach Truter believes ‘professional’ Mokotjo could return to Bafana
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter has waxed lyrical about the quality and professionalism of former Bafana Bafana star midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo.
The 32-year-old Mokotjo has returned to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after more than a decade overseas where he played for Feyenoord, Excelsior and PEC Zwolle in Holland, Brentford in England and FC Cincinnati in the US.
Truter has been so impressed by Mokotjo that he believes the midfielder could force his way back to Bafana Bafana and make the cut for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast next year.
Since he returned to South Africa, Mokotjo has featured in five DStv Premiership matches and he is expected to add to his two Nedbank Cup appearances when they take on Chippa United in the quarterfinal at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday.
“The quality and professionalism of Kamo rubs off on everybody and he has brought a lot to the team,” said Truter.
“As he came back from a long-term injury we had to bring him along carefully. He completed his first 90 minutes against Maritzburg United recently and you can see the quality.
“I think he is one of the good number sixes or deep lying playmakers in the country and his attitude to his work and his football is on another level.
“At times, some of his teammates sit back and observe him, he does the extras for both on and off the field in terms of analysis and he knows that to be consistent he has to look after his game.”
Truter said it is rare to find players of Mokotjo’s professionalism in South Africa.
“It amazes me at times because I don’t get to see professionalism in South African football, but the quality he possesses was evident when we played against Maritzburg.”
Truter believes Mokotjo could return to Bafana if he gains full fitness.
“After analysing the game against Maritzburg, he said it himself, that he is not operating at 100% and I can’t wait to see him at 100%. It was a truly a great performance he gave against Maritzburg.
“I am sure if he continues on this path, he might get a look in at Bafana again and hopefully even go to Afcon next year. He brings along the young guys in the team nicely and he also gives advice to the senior guys as well.
“Fourteen years in Europe is no joke. You are away from family, it is a different environment and different climate as well. He left South Africa at such a young age and coming back to see the talent that is here in South Africa we have to ask ourselves where we are going.
“From the outside, he couldn’t understand what was happening when he was not available for Bafana and he was not playing. Why we are not qualifying and not winning games, but seeing the potential and talent available, he asked the question 'what is wrong and why are we not achieving the levels we want to achieve?'.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos