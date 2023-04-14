×

Truter worried about Chippa ahead of cup clash

Sekhukhune mentor worried about new coach's approach

14 April 2023 - 10:52
Neville Khoza Journalist
Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter.
Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The recent change of coaches at Chippa United has Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter worried ahead of their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday .

This past weekend, Chippa redeployed Kurt Lentjies to their Diski Challenge team and appointed Siyabulela Gwambi as a caretaker coach .

Gwambi’s men suffered a defeat to Marumo Gallants in the DStv Premiership match on Wednesday, and now Truter reckons it will be difficult to come out with a game plan as he is not sure what to expect on Sunday.

“It is a bit tricky preparing for Chippa, the new coach may have his own ideas about how he wants to approach the game, but at the same time, for both clubs, it’s an opportunity to progress to the semifinal,” Truter explained to the media yesterday.

“And that itself will motivate the players, but we can’t just depend on that want and the will to win. We have to look at their strategies, and the weakness and strength as well and formulate the plan from there.

“Yes, it was a negative result for them, but at the same time it’s a new coach for them again.

“For us, tactically, we have to prepare for every scenario and for now is about getting the guys fit because there are some guys who got injuries from our game against Maritzburg.

“We’ve to look at the data and the analysis from their last game, then prepare from there. But with Sekhukhune boosting a lot of quality players in their team who won trophies before, Truter admitted that they need to bring at least silverware for the team and that he is not under pressure as they still have a five-year plan.

“The club has registered 53 players this season. Right now, we are dealing with a squad of 35 and I think for the quality to come out. I think we have to get rid of the quantity that is there,” he said.

“For a coach to succeed and keep the competitive level at training it has to be quality and the intensity has to be right and we have to try and to keep everyone happy.”

