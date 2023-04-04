Zungu backs Folz as coach misses training

AmaZulu owner Sandile Zungu doesn't regret giving coach Romain “Fohloza” Folz a new three-year contract, even with the club's current slump in form.
However, sources at AmaZulu confirmed that Folz wasn't at training on Monday, with Ayanda Dlamini taking charge of the day's session. The informant didn't rule out Folz being sacked before the end of the week.
“Folz didn't come to training today [on Tuesday] and it was Dlamini who took charge of the training session. I think the management is considering sacking him and because they gave him a three-year contract not long ago, it will be a long process to dismiss him,'' said the mole.
On Monday, Zungu had insisted he was not regretful about giving Folz a new deal back in February. “Akukho ukuzisola, nakancu [there are no regrets at all in giving Folz a new three-year deal]. We will finish in the top eight and I have no fear,'' said Zungu.
From the word go, it was unthinkable that AmaZulu would extend Folz's contract by further three years given the side's poor form at the time. The deal to tie down Fohloza to June 2026 was taken in February when he boasted just three wins from the 13 games he'd overseen, with eight draws and two defeats. The expectations were that the Durban club would wait until the end of the season to decide on Folz's future.
AmaZulu's form has worsened as they now find themselves just four points away from the relegation zone after losing 1-0 at home to fellow strugglers Swallows in their last outing last Saturday. After the Swallows defeat, Usuthu fans flooded the club's social media pages, calling for Zungu to sack Fohloza. The Usuthu boss suggested that as much as he holds the fans' views in high regard, he won't be convinced by them to make decisions.
“People, especially on Facebook and [on] all other social networks, will always show their dissatisfaction about coaches and players, we respect their opinions but that [fans' opinions] is not the only important thing in running a football club,'' Zungu said.
Zungu also provided an update on midfielder George Maluleka, who collapsed on the pitch against Swallows. The 34-year-old was given medical attention at the stadium and ended up not going to the hospital after medics gave him the all-clear.
“Maluleke is okay. However, he's due for extensive assessments today [on Monday]. Remember by the time the ambulance arrived, the medics had already given him oxygen and he was then able to sit on his own. I spoke to him yesterday and he said he feels very strong.''
Zungu backs Folz as coach misses training
Chairman optimistic struggling Usuthu will finish in top 8
Image: Darren Stewart
