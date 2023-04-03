“There is a level of complacency that creeps in and staying at a good competitive mental level is very difficult. I think not enough credit is given to this group.”
'Winning league title not as easy as it looks'
Image: Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns were crowned DStv Premiership champions for the sixth successive time without kicking a ball in the league on Saturday after SuperSport United were held to a 1-1 draw by Chippa United .
Sundowns won the CAF Champions League final group match 2-1 against Coton Sport at Loftus Versfeld Stadium hours after SuperSport were held to a draw.
The Brazilians can’t be caught at the top of the log table as the SuperSport draw means they will end on 48 points and Downs are already on 49.
Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena reserved special praise for his players, saying it was not easy to keep a consistency of winning throughout the season.
“The league title is the hardest to win in any country because you have to play against 15 opponents both home and away and the competition lasts eight or nine months,” Mokwena told the media after the game.
“There is no other competition any team competes in that lasts as long and maybe people might not think that but it’s so difficult to have the level of consistency that this group has shown over the number of games we’ve played having to win and win and win without getting tired is not easy.
‘Well done Sundowns’: Chiefs coach Zwane congratulates Brazilians on PSL title
“There is a level of complacency that creeps in and staying at a good competitive mental level is very difficult. I think not enough credit is given to this group.”
Sundowns have won the title with seven games still left to play, the earliest title victory in terms of remaining matches in the Premier Soccer League history.
“My speech to the players before the game was congratulations because you guys know about it and it is something that they need to be congratulated for because sometimes in SA is downplayed because maybe we are victims of our own success where people undermine the difficulties of winning a league title,” he said.
“Today’s game was just one of the exams that we had to pass, we had to not be in a celebratory mode because of the championship, which was very difficult,” he said.
“It is so difficult to have that level of consistency that this group has shown over the number of games that we have played. That’s why I always say no appreciation is shown from these groups.”
Sundowns will face Cape Town City at Loftus Versfeld tomorrow (7.30pm) in one of their remaining seven matches.
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Sundowns v CPT, Loftus 7.30pm
Wednesday: Gallants v Royal AM, Free State 7.30pm
Friday: SuperSport v Galaxy, TUT 7.30pm
Saturday: Richards Bay v Arrows, King Zwelithini 3pm; Sekhukhune v Maritzburg, Peter Mokaba 5.30pm; Chippa v Pirates, Nelson Mandela Bay 5.30pm; Chiefs v Gallants, FNB 8pm
Sunday: Royal v Stellenbosch, Chatsworth 3pm; Swallows v Sundowns, Dobsonville 3pm; CPT v AmaZulu, Cape Town 5.30pm
