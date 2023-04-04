Five appear in court over law graduate, Bolt driver's murder

Five men appeared in the Alexandra magistrate's court on Monday in connection with the hijacking and murder of a law graduate and Bolt driver who was gunned down during a hijacking in Midrand in March.
Euston Mnguni, 28, was killed while dropping off criminals masquerading as clients in Noordwyk on March 24.
The suspects also made off with his vehicle after shooting him.
Mnguni's brother told TimesLIVE that arrests had been made and that his brother's Kia Rio had also been recovered.
This was confirmed by Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo, who said a 39-year-old man had been initially arrested on hijacking and murder charges.
“An investigation conducted by Joburg North trio task team led to four additional [arrests]. One of those arrested is a juvenile aged 17.”
The four were arrested in Ivory Park and are facing possession of suspected stolen vehicle charges after they were found in possession of the deceased's vehicle, he said.
The four were using false number plates on the vehicle, Masondo said.
All five face charges of murder, hijacking and possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.
Bolt said it was saddened by Mnguni's death.
“Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of Mnguni. In light of this unfortunate event, Bolt is in contact with the family as well as the police to gather more information about the incident and to fully support the police investigation,” spokesperson Takura Malaba said.
“We have proactively been engaged with SAPS Midrand and will continue to provide as much information to ensure the investigation is supported fully to apprehend these criminals.
“As part of our commitment to safety, we have made emergency response facilities available to our drivers on the app through the SOS button. Bolt drivers are covered at no cost by Bolt Trip Protection, an insurance cover that provides for emergency medical expenses, permanent disability and death caused by an incident while on a Bolt trip.
“We are working closely with our partners in law enforcement to conduct a thorough investigation of this tragic incident and to eradicate all forms of violence against our community.”
