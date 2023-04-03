Mokwena on how Sundowns can avoid ‘Man City syndrome’ in Caf knockouts

“We find ourselves in a moment of transition, even if it’s one that’s been quite seamless and easy on the eye. The squad has got less than 200 Champions League appearances between them.
“A lot of the players are playing their first Champions League — and it’s a first Champions League at Sundowns with the pressure to win it.
“It’s like a Ronwen [Williams] coming into that space where you had Denis [Onyango], and now you’ve got Ronwen in goal in his first Champions League. You’ve got Neo Maema who played a bit part last season starting games this season with big responsibility.
“Marcelo Allende, Cassius Mailula, first Champions Leagues. Khuliso [Mudau] played parts of it last season but this time he’s the regular right-back.
“We have to be fair and patient with this group, which has lots of promise but has to be given lots of opportunities to make their own mark and write their own history at the club.
“Like the squad that won the Champions League [in 2016], before delivering I remember how we tried and tried. Even when we won it we were eliminated [and came in through a back door of a club expelled].
“I strongly believe this team eventually will win the Champions League. When? I can’t play God but I know that every single day we work towards this objective.
“Today we played Coton Sport — I know people could assume we use the same analysis we did before we went to Cameroon. But no, we go right into their performances home and away against Al Ahly, against Al-Hilal, see every single player they used, check the notes and work just as hard.
“But that is because the universe only responds to that — work ethic is the only language it understands. What happens after that is through the divine.
“I know for sure this team will deliver. When it will deliver I don’t know but we work towards that and hope it's sooner rather than later.”
PSL officials confirmed Downs will be presented the Premiership trophy at their final match against Maritzburg United at Loftus on May 20.
Mokwena on how Sundowns can avoid ‘Man City syndrome’ in Caf knockouts
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Rulani Mokwena believes his squad will get past Mamelodi Sundowns’ “Manchester City syndrome” that sees them regularly progress past the Caf Champions League group stage only to fall in the knockout phase.
The coach, though, does not know when that will be, and cautioned that 2022-23 might be too soon for a relatively inexperienced group of players in Africa’s toughest club competition.
Sundowns, crowned sixth-time successive DStv Premiership champions this weekend, meet Cape Town City in what is sure to be a festival atmosphere at Loftus Versveld on Tuesday night (7.30pm).
This follows a big weekend for the club, Mokwena’s team topping the Champions League's Group B with Saturday’s nervy 2-1 home win against Coton Sport at Loftus Versfeld.
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena's post-match press conference after his team's Caf Champions League win against Coton Sport.
Downs faced the pointless Cameroonian outfit having to put aside distractions of being made official league champions less than two hours earlier thanks to a draw by SuperSport United against Chippa United, and already being through to the Champions League quarterfinals.
Mokwena was asked, after another impressive group stage, how Sundowns can put behind them their tendency, similar to Man City's in the Uefa Champions League, of going on to lose in the quarter or semifinals.
“I’ve pleaded since the change in leadership [when Mokwena was made head coach in October] that we have to be fair,” the coach said.
PSL officials confirmed Downs will be presented the Premiership trophy at their final match against Maritzburg United at Loftus on May 20.
