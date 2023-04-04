×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Mkhize wary of newly crowned champs Downs

‘They are at a different level... they won’t relax’

04 April 2023 - 07:17
Neville Khoza Journalist
Thamsanqa Mkhize (captain) of Cape Town City FC.
Thamsanqa Mkhize (captain) of Cape Town City FC.
Image: Grant Pitcher

Mamelodi Sundowns may have won the DStv Premiership title already with seven matches to spare but that doesnt mean their remaining fixtures will be easy.

This is the view of Cape Town City captain Thamsanqa Mkhize as they prepare to face the newly crowned league champions at Loftus Versfeld Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

Mkhize feels some of the Sundowns players who are likely to be given a chance will want to convince their coach Rulani Mokwena that they deserve to play, which will make their encounter more difficult tonight.

When you are a big team and you challenge for big honours even when you have won the league already, you still play for pride,Mkhize told Sowetan yesterday.

And also, we must remember that Sundowns have a big squad and that squad is full of talent, so other players who have not been playing are hungry for game time. 

We dont know which team they are going to put tomorrow [tonight]. I always say there are no easy games in the league, especially with Sundowns because they are at a different level. So, they are not going to relax, even when theyve won the league.

If Im a Sundowns player and Ive not been getting game time and then I get an opportunity to play, do you think I will take it easy? No, I wont do that because I want to put my name on the squad.

So, I know we are expecting a tough game from Sundowns.

With seven points behind Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United, who are tied on 40 points, City can reduce the deficit to four with a victory against the champions tonight.

Mkhize said they are also fighting for that second spot and that anything can happen with seven matches remaining.

Anything is possible. I wont lie because the goal is to make sure we dont go out of the top four. Now we must challenge for that second spot because first position is already out of the picture, he said.

If we go there and apply ourselves the way we know how we play football and play with confidence, we stand a chance because the game of football is won by taking chances.

Meanwhile, Sundowns defender Grant Kekana said their target is to better their records and the plan is to win all the remaining matches.

As much as weve won the league, there are still things like records that we are willing to break and standards that weve set for ourselves in the beginning of the season to see if we can achieve them and thats what will motivate us to go on and win games.

Tonight: Sundowns v CPT, Loftus 7.30pm

Tomorrow: Gallants v Royal AM, Free State 7.30pm

Friday: SuperSport v Galaxy, TUT 7.30pm

Saturday: Richards Bay v Arrows, King Zwelithini 3pm; Sekhukhune v Maritzburg, Peter Mokaba 5.30pm; Chippa v Pirates, Nelson Mandela Bay 5.30pm; Chiefs v Gallants, FNB 8pm

Sunday: Royal v Stellenbosch, Chatsworth 3pm; Swallows v Sundowns, Dobsonville 3pm; CPT v AmaZulu, Cape Town 5.30pm

Mokwena on how Sundowns can avoid ‘Man City syndrome’ in Caf knockouts

Rulani Mokwena believes his squad will get past Mamelodi Sundowns' "Manchester City syndrome" that sees them regularly progress past the Caf ...
Sport
20 hours ago

'Winning league title not as easy as it looks'

The Brazilians can’t be caught at the top of the log table as the SuperSport draw means they will end on 48 points and Downs are already on 49.
Sport
1 day ago

Spirited Riveiro vows to fight until the last match

Orlando Pirates mentor Jose Riveiro is pleased with his side’s form in 2023, stressing the importance of maintaining consistency in their quest for ...
Sport
1 day ago

Man United hold players-only meeting after ‘unacceptable’ loss

Frustrated Manchester United players held a meeting without manager Erik ten Hag after they were humbled in a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Rebound hope as Nyatama toasts first win at Swallows

The victory, courtesy of Kagiso Malinga, saw Swallows move  from the relegation zone, although they are still not safe.
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

“Bester incident has been a huge public embarrassment for the government,” says ...
'We want to build a capital city that works': New Tshwane mayor's plans for the ...