Richards Bay mentor Vasili Manousakis has indirectly attributed their slump in form to dealing with the grief of losing skipper Siphamandla Mtolo, who fatally collapsed while training with the rest of the team last month.
Bay suffered their sixth straight defeat at home on Saturday, going 2-0 down to Orlando Pirates. The Natal Rich Boyz, who were once second on the DStv Premiership standings, last won in January when they beat Marumo Gallants 2-0 in the league. The game versus Pirates was Manousakis' first as the sole head coach after the club dismantled the co-coaching structure a few weeks ago, where he was co-coaching with Pitso Dladla. Dladla is now operating as the assistant coach.
"Don't forget about what these players have been through in the last couple of weeks. This team has been damaged mentally and emotionally,'' Manousakis said after the Pirates game.
"I said this with respect, we've lost some unbelievable footballers, tragically, in this country but I wonder how many of those dropped in front of their own teammates. So, besides what you see on the pitch, there's counselling, there's a whole lot of things happening in the background... that's why I said I am very proud of these boys."
Manousakis also admitted that complacency may also be a factor in their recent poor run as they've already avoided relegations. The Bay coach was disappointed to begin his journey as the sole head coach with a defeat.
"I certainly think, before today [on Saturday], there has been an element of complacency that has creeped in, it's been no doubt... you know some players have gotten into comfort zones, [they] thought we have arrived, we have done enough. That's what we've tried to breakdown in the last two weeks,'' Manousakis said.
"You always want to start with a win for the club. We need to start getting those points... one point, three points, something to get that belief back.''
Manousakis blames grief, complacency for Bay's slump
Coach disappointed to lose first game as a sole mentor
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
