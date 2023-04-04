Gallants may face Safa penalty over Libya fracas

Marumo Gallants could face some form of punishment from Safa if they are found to have brought the association and the country into disrepute.
Gallants still have two of their employees Dina Dhlomo and Rufus Matsena detained in Libya, two weeks after their game against Al Akhdar in the CAF Confederation Cup.
This after the club allegedly failed to pay money owed to Libyan businessman Ali Elzargha after he helped them with flight tickets and other logistics for their match against Al Akhdar.
Safa chief executive Tebogo Motlanthe told Sowetan yesterday they were still waiting for the full report from their head of department (HOD) before they can decide what to do.
“Look, I think for me it is to await the full report from the HOD then I will tell you if they have brought either our name or whoever into disrepute and this is what we can do,” Motlanthe said.
“But for now, it would be like jumping the gun because we are waiting for HOD. It is not our issue, we don’t intervene with them, CAF normally gives them the money so they meet all their financial obligations.”
Asked if the association could help them pay the outstanding amount in order for the duo to be released, Motlanthe said have written to the embassy to ensure that both Matsena and Dhlomo were safe in Libya.
“First, when Marumo play we send an HOD who goes with them, but of course we don’t get into the finances of a team to say ‘who paid who’,” he said.
“But something that amazes me is that they have appointed someone who is not a Fifa agent. It is like a buddy-buddy relationship. What we have done, we’ve written to the [SA] embassy to ensure that individuals who are stuck there are at least taken care off.
“So, the only thing we could do from our side was to write to the embassy because these are the citizens of the country and they are now stuck in Libya.
“But the club has said they are resolving issues they had with a person who was assisting them.”
According to a statement Gallants released yesterday, they are working hard to resolve the situation in Libya involving the two employees.
“Marumo Gallants management is in contact with the two employees. They have confirmed that they are safe and waiting for the matter to be settled. Once the issue has been resolved, the club will address questions and concerns at a media briefing. The platform and details to be announced.”
Gallants may face Safa penalty over Libya fracas
Association questions choice of travel agent by the club
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Marumo Gallants could face some form of punishment from Safa if they are found to have brought the association and the country into disrepute.
Gallants still have two of their employees Dina Dhlomo and Rufus Matsena detained in Libya, two weeks after their game against Al Akhdar in the CAF Confederation Cup.
This after the club allegedly failed to pay money owed to Libyan businessman Ali Elzargha after he helped them with flight tickets and other logistics for their match against Al Akhdar.
Safa chief executive Tebogo Motlanthe told Sowetan yesterday they were still waiting for the full report from their head of department (HOD) before they can decide what to do.
“Look, I think for me it is to await the full report from the HOD then I will tell you if they have brought either our name or whoever into disrepute and this is what we can do,” Motlanthe said.
“But for now, it would be like jumping the gun because we are waiting for HOD. It is not our issue, we don’t intervene with them, CAF normally gives them the money so they meet all their financial obligations.”
Asked if the association could help them pay the outstanding amount in order for the duo to be released, Motlanthe said have written to the embassy to ensure that both Matsena and Dhlomo were safe in Libya.
“First, when Marumo play we send an HOD who goes with them, but of course we don’t get into the finances of a team to say ‘who paid who’,” he said.
“But something that amazes me is that they have appointed someone who is not a Fifa agent. It is like a buddy-buddy relationship. What we have done, we’ve written to the [SA] embassy to ensure that individuals who are stuck there are at least taken care off.
“So, the only thing we could do from our side was to write to the embassy because these are the citizens of the country and they are now stuck in Libya.
“But the club has said they are resolving issues they had with a person who was assisting them.”
According to a statement Gallants released yesterday, they are working hard to resolve the situation in Libya involving the two employees.
“Marumo Gallants management is in contact with the two employees. They have confirmed that they are safe and waiting for the matter to be settled. Once the issue has been resolved, the club will address questions and concerns at a media briefing. The platform and details to be announced.”
Mkhize wary of newly crowned champs Downs
Mokwena on how Sundowns can avoid ‘Man City syndrome’ in Caf knockouts
'Winning league title not as easy as it looks'
Spirited Riveiro vows to fight until the last match
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos