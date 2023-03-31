Makhanya urges Riveiro to play reserve stars

Orlando Pirates reserve coach Joseph Makhanya, says he and his team are waiting on first-team coach Jose Riveiro to outline his plans on how he will integrate development players into his set-up.
While teams such as Stellenbosch, SuperSport United, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns have played their academy graduates from last season’s DStv Diski Challenge in the DStv Premiership, the Bucs have been slow on that front.
Only Thabiso Monyane has been given a go in the first team in this campaign and he’s played 17 games in all competitions. Makhanya, who is a Pirates academy graduate, elaborated on why there’s been little to no influence of his young DDC players in the first team.
“There’s plenty of talent in our team who are showing good signs. Integration is a process that should not be rushed so that they cannot break when they get there,” said Makhanya.
“For the youngsters, it takes a bit of readiness for them to be up for the challenge but then again, we do advocate for them to be given a platform and whenever they are given a chance they should crack and show signs of being ready,” he said.
With Riveiro having been a Celta Vigo youth coach, there must have been expectations of him trusting the youngsters but that’s not the case. Makhanya believes the demands of getting results is the main reason the Spanish coach has not thrown his prospects in the deep end.
“We need to trust the process and hope the first team coach will come up with a proper plan on how to integrate the players, we are still waiting for that. This was the coach’s first season in SA, and he needed to focus on making sure that the first does produce good results, the pressure on his side was too much,” Makhanya told Sowetan.
“We are talking about youngsters, we need to find a proper way how you integrate them, once you throw them in there you can burden them. At the end of the day, it needs somebody with a proper plan and bravery because your job is on the line.
“That’s why we are saying we are waiting for a proper plan from the coach. He has seen them, and he does train with them so maybe in the coming season he will integrate them into his preseason.
Pirates continue their DDC journey when they take on AmaZulu tomorrow at the Mpumalanga Stadium (at noon).
DDC fixtures:
Tomorrow: TS Galaxy v Marumo Gallants, Isak Steyl Stadium, 10am; Golden Arrows v Richards Bay, Mpumalanga Stadium, 10am; AmaZulu v Orlando Pirates, Mpumalanga Stadium, 12pm; Stellenbosch v Chippa United, Idas Valley Sports Ground, 10am.
Sunday: Sekhukhune United v SuperSport United, Isak Steyl Stadium, 10am; Maritzburg United v Mamelodi Sundowns, Mpumalanga Stadium, 10am; Cape Town City v Swallows, Malta Park Sports Ground, 10am; Royal AM v Kaizer Chiefs, Mpumalanga Stadium, 12pm.
Makhanya urges Riveiro to play reserve stars
‘There’s plenty of talent in our team who are showing good signs’
Image: Darren Stewart
