NKARENG MATSHE | There's something Broos is doing right at Bafana

For all his petulance and irritability, Hugo Broos has delivered the first part of what he promised when he accepted the Bafana Bafana coaching job two years ago.
Our national team will be among the 24 nations partaking in the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast from January 24, something which looked unlikely just a week ago when, following the home draw with Liberia, Broos allowed emotions to get the better of him and threw a hissy fit.
He was predictably calmer following a heroic 2-1 win away to the same opponents this week, ensuring the first part of his mandate was fulfilled. Now we wait to see if – and that’s a big if – he can lead us to World Cup 2026.
Broos has made tremendous progress, however unconvincing and unconventional his methods have seemed to his critics, who include this columnist. The results point to a Bafana team who are slowly getting used to winning when least expected, and Tuesday’s triumph in raging Monrovia before a hostile crowd was perfect illustration of the newfound courage from our team.
After last week’s meek capitulation at Orlando Stadium, where they threw away a two-goal lead to snatch a draw from the jaws of victory, we correctly feared the worst, forgetting that even during World Cup 2022 qualification under Broos, Bafana had played decently well on the road.
They won 3-1 in Ethiopia, whereas a previous team led by Gordon Igesund succumbed in Addis Ababa when victory was required in the 2014 World Cup qualifying. They also lost only thanks to a dubious penalty away to Ghana, in similarly intimidating conditions.
Arguably one of Bafana’s most impressive away performances came against Morocco in their opening match of this Afcon qualifying, when the South African side bagged an early goal but surrendered the lead in the second half and were sunk by a late goal.
That should have been a clear sign that Broos’s regime was becoming more purposeful, especially as history has shown us how Bafana can disappoint when confronted with tough situations. Failing to attain a draw away in Sudan was the main reason Broos’s predecessor Molefi Ntseki’s troops were eliminated from 2021 qualifying.
So Broos deserves all the credit for rebuilding the team’s mental fortitude. Yet his behaviour following last week’s draw – when he stormed off the field before the final whistle and refused to answer questions from the media – left a lot to be desired. It’s something he has to work on, but Safa cocooning him from media scrutiny might be one of the reasons he behaves so despicably.
Broos hardly engages the press, and is allowed instead to announce his squads at the SABC studios, where he is first asked sweetheart questions by overawed presenters before other reporters are allowed in. No wonder he thought he could order people around (poor Helman Mkhalele was turned away by angry journalists, having been sent by Broos to speak on his behalf) and choose when to speak, when the nation awaited answers from someone so highly paid.
Safa’s practice of shielding Broos may be creating a monster. He got away with coaching via Zoom at the start of his rein; now he thinks he can do as he pleases! Nevertheless, nothing should take away from Broos’s success – and yes, qualification even from a three-team group should be deemed as such, for a team of Bafana’s diminished standards.
A record of nine wins in 16 internationals is not too shabby, considering Broos’s own challenges such as a flip-flopping selection policy, and lately childish outbursts and tantrums. On the field, though, results say he’s onto something, so we will keep watching.
NKARENG MATSHE | There's something Broos is doing right at Bafana
Coach has rebuilt the team’s mental fortitude
Image: BackpagePix
