Soccer

Notoane’s resignation a non-issue, says Jordaan

Coach says there was a lack of support from Safa

31 March 2023 - 08:32
Neville Khoza Journalist
Under-23 men's national team coach David Notoane has ended his working arrangement with Safa after the team failed to qualify.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

After David Notoane announced he was stepping down from his role as SA under-23 coach with immediate effect, Safa president Danny Jordaan insisted he was not surprised by the move.

Notoanes resignation came after SA failed to qualify for the U23 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) to be held in Morocco in June and July, with the top three in the tournament qualifying for the Olympics in Paris in 2024.

SA were held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg at home before playing to a goalless draw away to Congo-Brazzaville, who progressed on away goals.

Notoane announced his resignation on air on Wednesday, saying it was impossible to succeed as there was a lack of support from Safa.

But Jordaan dismissed this, saying the coach failed to qualify for the Olympics and his resignation was expected.

“The Olympics are for 2024 in Paris, and you dont qualify. So, what is the job for the coach now? We cant talk about resignation.

“He has been to the preliminary round, first, second, third and final round, but you guys didnt write anything about it. Nothing, we went to two consecutive Olympics, did you write anything about it? Nothing.

“Everybody was praying Bafana Bafana must not qualify [for 2023 Afcon] but it's now a non-issue, it doesnt exist, there is no issue.

“There is no resignation required; now it becomes a big issue. I mean whenever there is good news, we must find bad news.

“It (Notoane's resignation) is absolutely not an issue. We cant be negative all the time.

Asked about the plans for the junior and youth national teams now that they have failed to qualify for continental championships, Jordaan refused to comment further.

Notoane, who didnt have a contract with the association, feels had he received better support from the association and the Premier Soccer League, he would have done better.

“Two, the need to monitor overseas players was met with dead action [from Safa],Notoane said in reading his resignation on the Marawa Sports Worldwide show on Wednesday night.

“The need for junior teams to be active is echoed, the under-23 is a bridging project for Bafana Bafana, but it is treated like a development team.

“This team spent a long time inactive. We need to improve the proper management of the team administratively. Unless this is corrected, Bafana will find itself relying on players with PSL or overseas experience.

“My technical report will be submitted in due course. This marks the end of my appointment, which was until further notice for this campaign without any contractual obligations in the period.”

