Kaizer Chiefs vice-captain Keagan Dolly has accepted the culpability of sometimes neglecting own duties on the field to motivate his teammates instead.
"I know sometimes I focus too much on helping my teammates and then I forget that I should play my own game, but I am here for the team. I am here to help each and everyone. At the end of the day it's a team sport, it's not about Keagan and what I can bring. If we all work together, I think we will achieve our goals,'' Dolly told the media at Chiefs' Village in Naturena yesterday.
"Sometimes I don't think of doing that [focusing more on helping his teammates rather than playing his own role], it comes naturally. I always say that if the team does well, everyone will shine, the individuals will shine."
Amakhosi, who've been enjoying a purple patch of their own in recent weeks, host a rejuvenated Stellenbosch outfit in a league tie at FNB Stadium tomorrow (5.30pm). Before the Fifa break, Chiefs had won four games on the trot across all competitions, while Stellies won six of their last seven with a single draw.
Dolly feels the international hiatus benefitted them as they got a chance to recharge their batteries and take their minds off football, while enjoying being with their families. The left-winger also spoke about the importance of not getting too far ahead of themselves in their bid to finish second and earn a spot in the next edition of the CAF Champions League.
"The break served us well. We got a few days to spend with our families and reflect... just [to] forget about football. Once we started training again, our minds were refreshed and we were fresh. We will start focusing again this weekend,'' Dolly said.
"Once we saw that Sundowns ran away with the league, the only option was to fight for second spot and qualify for the Champions League. But we need to focus on each game we play without thinking too far ahead."
Team more important than personal goals, says Dolly
Chiefs star reckons Fifa break was a breath of fresh air
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
