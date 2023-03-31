Chiefs determined not to drop the ball in pursuit of second spot

Kaizer Chiefs have been identified by many as the underdogs in the race to finish second in the DStv Premiership this season.
Be that as it may, Amakhosi full-back Dillan Solomons is not perturbed by the underdogs tag, saying they know what to do.
Chiefs host Stellenbosch in a league match at FNB Stadium tomorrow (5.30pm). Solomons suggested their clash against currently second-placed side SuperSport United on May 13 would be crucial, albeit they want maximum points from every game before that.
“People have their opinions and we have to respect that but we’re not going to pay attention to what’s being said outside. We know what we have to do to achieve our goal of finishing in second place. We must just keep winning and keep riding this momentum we are on at the moment,” Solomons said at Chiefs’ Naturena base yesterday.
“We still have to play SuperSport and that’s a big one for us, so if we have to win that one, we’ll take it from there but every game is important for us at the moment.”
Pitso Mosimane appeared to be vouching for SuperSport to hold onto their position no.2 and qualify for the CAF Champions League when he replied to one of Matsatsantsa coach Gavin Hunt’s tweets by saying, “off-season, I will host you for lunch and plan for CAF Champions League,” a few weeks ago.
Retired midfielder and pundit Stanton Fredericks tipped Orlando Pirates, who’re tied on points with Chiefs but boast a better goal difference, to end the season as the runners-up and earn the coveted Champions League spot.
“I really think Orlando Pirates will finish in second position simply because of the squad depth,” Fredericks told Sowetan at a Nedbank Cup event at Konka in Soweto last week.
Before the Fifa break, Chiefs had won four games on the trot, and Solomons admits they would have preferred to keep playing as they had found their rhythm.
“We’ve been in good form of late. The [Fifa] break didn’t come at the good time for us but we’re looking good. When you’ve won four games in a row, it’s good for your confidence and then the break comes. We would have loved to continue playing, for sure,” noted the Amakhosi right-back.
Chiefs determined not to drop the ball in pursuit of second spot
Full-back Solomons unfazed by underdogs tag
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs have been identified by many as the underdogs in the race to finish second in the DStv Premiership this season.
Be that as it may, Amakhosi full-back Dillan Solomons is not perturbed by the underdogs tag, saying they know what to do.
Chiefs host Stellenbosch in a league match at FNB Stadium tomorrow (5.30pm). Solomons suggested their clash against currently second-placed side SuperSport United on May 13 would be crucial, albeit they want maximum points from every game before that.
“People have their opinions and we have to respect that but we’re not going to pay attention to what’s being said outside. We know what we have to do to achieve our goal of finishing in second place. We must just keep winning and keep riding this momentum we are on at the moment,” Solomons said at Chiefs’ Naturena base yesterday.
“We still have to play SuperSport and that’s a big one for us, so if we have to win that one, we’ll take it from there but every game is important for us at the moment.”
Pitso Mosimane appeared to be vouching for SuperSport to hold onto their position no.2 and qualify for the CAF Champions League when he replied to one of Matsatsantsa coach Gavin Hunt’s tweets by saying, “off-season, I will host you for lunch and plan for CAF Champions League,” a few weeks ago.
Retired midfielder and pundit Stanton Fredericks tipped Orlando Pirates, who’re tied on points with Chiefs but boast a better goal difference, to end the season as the runners-up and earn the coveted Champions League spot.
“I really think Orlando Pirates will finish in second position simply because of the squad depth,” Fredericks told Sowetan at a Nedbank Cup event at Konka in Soweto last week.
Before the Fifa break, Chiefs had won four games on the trot, and Solomons admits they would have preferred to keep playing as they had found their rhythm.
“We’ve been in good form of late. The [Fifa] break didn’t come at the good time for us but we’re looking good. When you’ve won four games in a row, it’s good for your confidence and then the break comes. We would have loved to continue playing, for sure,” noted the Amakhosi right-back.
Notoane’s resignation a non-issue, says Jordaan
Team more important than personal goals, says Dolly
Sundowns could be PSL champs tomorrow playing in CAF tie
CAF Champions League standards impressive – Allende
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos