Broos hatching a plan for how Bafana can reach Afcon knockout stage

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says his target at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast is progressing to the knockout stages.
Bafana managed a 2-1 win, secured through goals from Zakhele Lepasa and Mihlali Mmayambela, over Liberia in Monrovia on Tuesday to secure safe passage to the tournament.
Speaking at the team’s arrival at OR Tambo Airport on Wednesday night, the 70-year-old Belgian said the team has what it takes to go past the group stages.
“The target for Afcon is at least passing the group stages,” he said.
“We have to go through the group stages and then from there it is a bit of a lottery. In the knockout stages you can have an opponent you can beat but you can also have an opponent like Senegal, which is difficult — but the goal is to go through the group stages.”
Bafana have one remaining Group K qualifier against Morocco in June and Broos said they will use that game and other friendly matches still to be confirmed as part of their preparations for the tournament.
“We have to play the last match against Morocco but it will be more preparation for Afcon. We will try to win it because they are a good team. It will also be a good test for us, so we will take this game very seriously and try to get a good result in June.
