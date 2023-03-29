“But I took control of my emotions, but this guy [Tseka] didn’t, and we can’t say that we approve [of] or agree with that.”
‘We don’t approve’: Broos on conduct of controversial Bafana team manager Tseka
Image: Thabang Lepule/Backpagepix
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says they don’t approve the conduct of controversial team manager Vincent Tseka, who was red-carded during the 2-1 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying win over Liberia.
Goals in either half from Zakhele Lepasa and Mihlali Mayambela at Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium in Monrovia on Tuesday secured Bafana’s safe passage to the tournament.
Tseka was shown red by Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Laryea shortly before the halftime break for remonstrating with match officials on the touchline, where he was captured by television cameras using the "F" word heatedly and repeatedly.
It is not clear what got on the wrong side of Tseka, who famously failed to arrange a training venue at Dobsonville Stadium as Bafana prepared for friendly matches against Sierra Leone and Botswana in September last year.
“I think emotions make people do some things that they regret afterwards,” said Broos, who was also heavily criticised for trying to skip a post-match press conference after the 2-2 draw with Liberia in the home match at Orlando Stadium last week.
“I was not there on Friday and I knew why I was not there, because we spurned a victory and you have to be very careful [with your words when you're emotional].
“What I saw today [Tuesday] was there were a few decisions of the referee that were not right.
“But I took control of my emotions, but this guy [Tseka] didn’t, and we can’t say that we approve [of] or agree with that.”
While Tseka's actions were frowned upon, they did seem to have an affect on referee Laryea's decisions, which seemed to become less slanted to the home team after the incident.
Broos said Bafana will treat their last group K match in June against 2022 World Cup semifinalists Morocco, which is now academic in terms of the result, as a friendly and preparation towards the Nations Cup finals.
“For us this game in June is a good friendly even of it is a qualifier — the result [is] not important but I think we will try to prepare the team very good and be ready for January in the Ivory Coast.”
