Mammila optimistic he can help Birds beat the axe

Former Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila is certain he is the right man to help Swallows survive relegation this season.
Mammila, who was fired by Chippa following a run of poor results, has joined the struggling Swallows where he will be an "advisor" to caretaker coach Musa Nyatama.
During his short stay with Chippa as a coach, Mammila was able to register four successive victories this season, before his run of luck changed until Chippa Mpengesi infamous axe fell on his neck.
The undaunted Mammila is optimistic however that the Birds will survive.
Swallows are third from the bottom with 24 points from 23 matches with seven matches remaining.
"I would never have come to Swallows if I was not going to help the team. I think a little knowledge that I have can help the team survive. Swallows are a big team and deserve to stay in the Premiership," Mammila told Sowetan yesterday.
"I think helping Chippa to win four matches in a row, that's what brought me here to advise and help Musa and that's what I'm going to do. Musa Nyatama remains in charge of the team. So I will be advising him."
Mammila also insisted he was not going to interfere in the coach's job, but that if there is a need to add what he thinks will help the team, he will do so.
"The plan is to help the team come out of the relegation [zone] and think forward. For now, I don't want to talk too much, but I will do that when the results are coming.
"I don't want our opponents to know our strategy, but it is a work in progress. There is a lot of improvement and I'm happy with the team. But as I said, Musa is the one who is in charge. He is the one who calls the shots."
Swallows will look to end their run of successive defeats when they visit AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (8pm).
Fixtures
Saturday: Richards Bay v Pirates, King Zwelithini, 3pm; Chippa v SuperSport, Nelson Mandela Bay, 5.30pm; Chiefs v Stellenbosch, FNB, 5.30pm; AmaZulu v Swallows, Moses Mabhida, 8pm
Sunday: Arrows v Sekhukhune, Princess Magogo, 3pm; Galaxy v Maritzburg, Mbombela, 5.30pm.
Fixtures
Saturday: Richards Bay v Pirates, King Zwelithini, 3pm; Chippa v SuperSport, Nelson Mandela Bay, 5.30pm; Chiefs v Stellenbosch, FNB, 5.30pm; AmaZulu v Swallows, Moses Mabhida, 8pm
Sunday: Arrows v Sekhukhune, Princess Magogo, 3pm; Galaxy v Maritzburg, Mbombela, 5.30pm.
