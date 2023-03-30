×

Soccer

Beating Chiefs will show if Stellies kept momentum – Sibiya

Stellenbosch training ruined by Fifa break

30 March 2023 - 08:18
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Vusi Sibiya of Stellenbosch FC and Pule Mmodi of Golden Arrows FC during the DStv Premiership match between Golden Arrows and Stellenbosch FC at Princess Magogo Stadium on October 14, 2022 in Durban.
Image: Darren Stewart

Stellenbosch are eager to learn whether the recent Fifa break has killed their rhythm as they resume action against Kaizer Chiefs in the league at FNB Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm).

This is according to the clubs centre-back Vusi Sibiya.

Stellies are unbeaten in their last seven games with six wins and a draw in all competitions. The only Stelliesstalemate in their past seven games was against soon-to-be league champions Mamelodi Sundowns early this month, and the 1-all result was a huge milestone in its own as it ended the Brazillians 15-game winning streak in the DStv Premiership.

Weve been in good form of late, so we dont want to lose that momentum. Hopefully the Fifa break didnt kill our rhythm. The only way to find out is to beat Chiefs... if we beat them well know our momentum is still intact, Sibiya told Sowetan yesterday.

Sibiya also emphasised the significance of Saturdays outing in their bid to cement their eighth spot on the standings. To us this game is very important to win because more than anything we want to solidify our place in the top eight, Sibiya noted.

The Stellies defender, who skippered Baroka in the past, also narrated how they utilised the recent international break, where they had five players doing duty for SA Under-23 national team in their abortive U-23 Afcon qualification programme. 

Athenkosi Mcaba, Olwethu Makhanya, Jayden Adams, Devin Titus and Antonio van Wyk are the Stellies brigade that formed part of the national U-23 side.

We used the Fifa break mostly for ball work training sessions... trying to improve on keeping the ball and recycling it when we lost it.  Remember, we also had five players away with the U-23 national team, so we couldnt really focus on trying to get combinations. We played one friendly against Spurs and they are a good team... they are not top of the NFD log by fluke,Sibiya explained. 

