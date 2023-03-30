Stellenbosch are eager to learn whether the recent Fifa break has killed their rhythm as they resume action against Kaizer Chiefs in the league at FNB Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm).
This is according to the club’s centre-back Vusi Sibiya.
Stellies are unbeaten in their last seven games with six wins and a draw in all competitions. The only Stellies’ stalemate in their past seven games was against soon-to-be league champions Mamelodi Sundowns early this month, and the 1-all result was a huge milestone in its own as it ended the Brazillians’ 15-game winning streak in the DStv Premiership.
“We’ve been in good form of late, so we don’t want to lose that momentum. Hopefully the Fifa break didn’t kill our rhythm. The only way to find out is to beat Chiefs... if we beat them we’ll know our momentum is still intact,” Sibiya told Sowetan yesterday.
Sibiya also emphasised the significance of Saturday’s outing in their bid to cement their eighth spot on the standings. “To us this game is very important to win because more than anything we want to solidify our place in the top eight,” Sibiya noted.
The Stellies defender, who skippered Baroka in the past, also narrated how they utilised the recent international break, where they had five players doing duty for SA Under-23 national team in their abortive U-23 Afcon qualification programme.
Athenkosi Mcaba, Olwethu Makhanya, Jayden Adams, Devin Titus and Antonio van Wyk are the Stellies brigade that formed part of the national U-23 side.
“We used the Fifa break mostly for ball work training sessions... trying to improve on keeping the ball and recycling it when we lost it. Remember, we also had five players away with the U-23 national team, so we couldn’t really focus on trying to get combinations. We played one friendly against Spurs and they are a good team... they are not top of the NFD log by fluke,” Sibiya explained.
Beating Chiefs will show if Stellies kept momentum – Sibiya
Stellenbosch training ruined by Fifa break
Image: Darren Stewart
Stellenbosch are eager to learn whether the recent Fifa break has killed their rhythm as they resume action against Kaizer Chiefs in the league at FNB Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm).
This is according to the club’s centre-back Vusi Sibiya.
Stellies are unbeaten in their last seven games with six wins and a draw in all competitions. The only Stellies’ stalemate in their past seven games was against soon-to-be league champions Mamelodi Sundowns early this month, and the 1-all result was a huge milestone in its own as it ended the Brazillians’ 15-game winning streak in the DStv Premiership.
“We’ve been in good form of late, so we don’t want to lose that momentum. Hopefully the Fifa break didn’t kill our rhythm. The only way to find out is to beat Chiefs... if we beat them we’ll know our momentum is still intact,” Sibiya told Sowetan yesterday.
Sibiya also emphasised the significance of Saturday’s outing in their bid to cement their eighth spot on the standings. “To us this game is very important to win because more than anything we want to solidify our place in the top eight,” Sibiya noted.
The Stellies defender, who skippered Baroka in the past, also narrated how they utilised the recent international break, where they had five players doing duty for SA Under-23 national team in their abortive U-23 Afcon qualification programme.
Athenkosi Mcaba, Olwethu Makhanya, Jayden Adams, Devin Titus and Antonio van Wyk are the Stellies brigade that formed part of the national U-23 side.
“We used the Fifa break mostly for ball work training sessions... trying to improve on keeping the ball and recycling it when we lost it. Remember, we also had five players away with the U-23 national team, so we couldn’t really focus on trying to get combinations. We played one friendly against Spurs and they are a good team... they are not top of the NFD log by fluke,” Sibiya explained.
Mphahlele, Buchanan had to go for the sake of Usuthu, says Folz
Battle to stave off relegation 'remains wide open'
Poor prep, fans' apathy to blame for junior teams' failure – Booth
Legends laud Broos for leading SA to Afcon
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos