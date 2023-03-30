×

Soccer

Mphahlele, Buchanan had to go for the sake of Usuthu, says Folz

Coach says team is his priority, dismisses discipline rumours

30 March 2023 - 08:01
Neville Khoza Journalist
Keagan Buchanan of AmaZulu FC and Will Squaer of Tornado FC during the Nedbank Cup last 32 match between AmaZulu FC and Tornado at King Zwelithini Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Durban.
Image: Darren Stewart

AmaZulu coach Romain Folz insists it was the best decision for everyone to go in separate ways with Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Keagan Buchanan leaving the club.

Mphahlele and Buchanan had their contracts terminated by Usuthu with immediate effect as these players are alleged to be influencers of a changing room revolt. 

“We decided to let them go elsewhere as I believe it is best for the team and best for the club,” Folz told the media yesterday.

“I’m not sending any specific message based on the situation alone. I’m sending the same message that I’ve always sent... since I arrived. I always do what is best for the team and that’s my only priority.

“We have a clear vision of where we want to go. It is a process where things don’t happen immediately. So, you have to make decisions and we go in a way we are looking to go. We follow the steps to the project that we want to set.”

Folz also rejected rumours that discipline was the reason the two were released and said it was a decision that will benefit the club going forward.

“There was never a problem with discipline in the team. This is something I need you to understand,” he said. “There are other factors we need to consider, but every decision we take is always for the benefit of the team and looking to improve from what we currently have.

“Every decision we make is to get a positive result and outcome.”

Following their two successive defeats across all competitions, Usuthu will be determined to bounce back to winning ways when they host struggling Swallows at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (8pm).

“We have to win against Swallows. We are now targeting all the points in the remaining matches. It is a game that is very important to us just like the other six games.

“But this one in particular because we play a team that is a little bit difficult and we are not in our best spell of results recently. But we understand the importance of the game and we will be there to make sure we give a very good performance.”

Fixtures

Saturday: Richards Bay v Pirates, King Zwelithini, 3pm; Chippa v SuperSport, Nelson Mandela Bay, 5.30pm; Chiefs v Stellenbosch, FNB, 5.30pm; AmaZulu v Swallows, Moses Mabhida, 8pm.

Sunday: Arrows v Sekhukhune, Princess Magogo, 3pm; Galaxy v Maritzburg, Mbombela, 5.30pm.

Battle to stave off relegation 'remains wide open'

With seven matches remaining in the DStv Premiership, the battle to stave off relegation remains wide open, former PSL coach Boebie Solomons feels ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Poor prep, fans' apathy to blame for junior teams' failure – Booth

After the SA U23s and U20s' failure to qualify for their respective tournaments, ex-player Matthew Booth believes that as long as junior national ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Legends laud Broos for leading SA to Afcon

Bafana Bafana legends Mark Fish, Mbulelo Mabizela and Neil Tovey are adamant the country's qualification for next year's Africa Cup of Nations is ...
Sport
3 hours ago

AmaZulu had no intention of getting rid of Majoro: Romain Folz

AmaZulu have seemingly made a U-turn on a decision to terminate veteran striker Lehlohonolo Majoro's contract, but Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Keagan ...
Sport
19 hours ago

