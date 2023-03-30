Mphahlele, Buchanan had to go for the sake of Usuthu, says Folz

AmaZulu coach Romain Folz insists it was the best decision for everyone to go in separate ways with Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Keagan Buchanan leaving the club.
Mphahlele and Buchanan had their contracts terminated by Usuthu with immediate effect as these players are alleged to be influencers of a changing room revolt.
“We decided to let them go elsewhere as I believe it is best for the team and best for the club,” Folz told the media yesterday.
“I’m not sending any specific message based on the situation alone. I’m sending the same message that I’ve always sent... since I arrived. I always do what is best for the team and that’s my only priority.
“We have a clear vision of where we want to go. It is a process where things don’t happen immediately. So, you have to make decisions and we go in a way we are looking to go. We follow the steps to the project that we want to set.”
Folz also rejected rumours that discipline was the reason the two were released and said it was a decision that will benefit the club going forward.
“There was never a problem with discipline in the team. This is something I need you to understand,” he said. “There are other factors we need to consider, but every decision we take is always for the benefit of the team and looking to improve from what we currently have.
“Every decision we make is to get a positive result and outcome.”
Following their two successive defeats across all competitions, Usuthu will be determined to bounce back to winning ways when they host struggling Swallows at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (8pm).
“We have to win against Swallows. We are now targeting all the points in the remaining matches. It is a game that is very important to us just like the other six games.
“But this one in particular because we play a team that is a little bit difficult and we are not in our best spell of results recently. But we understand the importance of the game and we will be there to make sure we give a very good performance.”
Fixtures
Saturday: Richards Bay v Pirates, King Zwelithini, 3pm; Chippa v SuperSport, Nelson Mandela Bay, 5.30pm; Chiefs v Stellenbosch, FNB, 5.30pm; AmaZulu v Swallows, Moses Mabhida, 8pm.
Sunday: Arrows v Sekhukhune, Princess Magogo, 3pm; Galaxy v Maritzburg, Mbombela, 5.30pm.
