Iqraam Rayners nets five as Stellenbosch demolish Polokwane City

Iqraam Rayners scored five goals to help Stellenbosch to a dominant 5-0 DStv Premiership win over hapless Polokwane City at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday night.

In the process of his five-star performance, Rayners moved to the top of the goalscorers charts with 13 strikes ahead of Tshegofatsho Mabasa of Orlando Pirates and Lucas Ribeiro of Mamelodi Sundowns (both on eleven) and Cape Town City’s Khanyisa Mayo with ten.

Stellies have tightened their grip on second spot on the log with 46 points from 25 matches and they lead third-placed Pirates, who have played one match less, by six points.

Rayners started the demolition job as early as the seventh minute when he opened the scoring as Stellenbosch went to the break leading 1-0 but the floodgates opened after the break.