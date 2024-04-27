×

Soccer

Iqraam Rayners nets five as Stellenbosch demolish Polokwane City

28 April 2024 - 09:30
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Stellenbosch striker Iqraam Rayners one of his five goals during their DStv Premiership match against Polokwane City at Danie Craven Stadium.
Image: Reinhardt Hamman/BackpagePix

Iqraam Rayners scored five goals to help Stellenbosch to a dominant 5-0 DStv Premiership win over hapless Polokwane City at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday night. 

In the process of his five-star performance, Rayners moved to the top of the goalscorers charts with 13 strikes ahead of Tshegofatsho Mabasa of Orlando Pirates and Lucas Ribeiro of Mamelodi Sundowns (both on eleven) and Cape Town City’s Khanyisa Mayo with ten. 

Stellies have tightened their grip on second spot on the log with 46 points from 25 matches and they lead third-placed Pirates, who have played one match less, by six points. 

Rayners started the demolition job as early as the seventh minute when he opened the scoring as Stellenbosch went to the break leading 1-0 but the floodgates opened after the break. 

He went into ruthless mode in the second half to punish the lethargic Polokwane City defence, that was marshalled by Lebogang Nkaki and Bulelani Nkani, by scoring four more goals to register this memorable victory. 

Stellies host Golden Arrows on Wednesday in their next match and coach Steve Barker will look to him for more goals as they continue with their mission of finishing second and securing Champions League football next season. 

