×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Ndah aims to come back stronger

Defender says his absence in the starting XI is due to injury

29 March 2023 - 07:57
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Olisa Ndah of Orlando Pirates during the MTN8 final match between AmaZulu FC and Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Durban.
Olisa Ndah of Orlando Pirates during the MTN8 final match between AmaZulu FC and Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Durban.
Image: Darren Stewart

Olisa Ndah has reiterated hes not reading too much into suggestions that he may never play for Orlando Pirates again following his costly Soweto derby own goal that gifted bitter foes Kaizer Chiefs a 1-0 win last month.

I am not really bothered about what people say because definitely people are [always] going to talk. I know what I have to do... I need to come back stronger. The mistakes are part of football. It [making mistakes] is part of my growth, Ndah said at the MTN8 Goals For Charity Funds Disbursement event at Little Rose Centre in Kliptown, Soweto, last Wednesday.

Notions that Ndahs Pirates career could be in jeopardy after flopping in the Soweto derby stem from what the clubs former defenders Thulani TysonHlatshwayo and Innocent Mdledle said in recent months. You make a mistake in the derby, you are gone, said Mdledle on TK Solutions TV podcast, last month.

Hlatshwayo also told sportscaster Thabiso Mosia in his SA FM sports show that his mistake, an ill-timed back pass that resulted in Keagan Dolly scoring the opener when Chiefs beat Bucs 2-1 in November 2021, changed things for the worse for him at Pirates. After that blunder Hlatshwayo never started a game in the Sea Robbers colours, until he left the club for his current employers SuperSport United last June.

What has further raised eyebrows is that Ndah has never made Pirates match-day squad since his own goal against Amakhosi. The Nigerian defender has since revealed that his absence was due to an injury, insisting he doesn't really want to give more details on the particular injury.

Its frustrating to be in and out because of injuries... sometimes you feel down but I have to embrace it because it's part of the game. I really dont want to speak more about injury for now, Ndah said.

The Sea Robbers will continue their push for CAF Champions League qualification when they face Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday (3pm). 

Bafana redeem themselves and qualify the hard way with huge win in Liberia

Bafana Bafana have reached the next Africa Cup of Nations in dramatic style - the hard way, but with plenty of heroics in the end with a toughed out ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Players must understand playing abroad doesn’t only mean England: Mosimane

Al-Ahli Saudi coach Pitso Mosimane says South African players need to understand playing abroad doesn’t only mean being in England or the other ...
Sport
20 hours ago

How abrasive Ramovic keeps his dressing room cool and disciplined

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic has warned DStv Premiership players not to be complacent as there’s plenty of talent in the lower divisions waiting on ...
Sport
1 day ago

SIHLE NDEBELE | Usuthu have painted themselves into a corner with Fohloza

By the time AmaZulu decided to tie down coach Romain Folz to a new three-year contract in the middle of last month, he boasted just three wins from ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'We want to build a capital city that works': New Tshwane mayor's plans for the ...
New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful