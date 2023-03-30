Popular radio broadcaster and club DJ Mo Flava, real name Moeti Tsiki, has joined 947 after departing his breakfast show on Metro FM.
The Soweto-born DJ will from Monday take over the 9am to 12pm show weekdays, with previous host of the time slot, Msizi James, moving to night, the station confirmed on Thursday morning. The Durban-born DJ will team up with Bolele Polisa with their show airing from Monday to Thursday between 7pm and 10pm.
“I am excited and honoured to be joining 947. I have always had the greatest admiration and respect for the Primedia platform, and I’m looking forward to experiencing every part of the 947 world. I can’t wait to meet the listeners and the 947 team. This is an opportunity for me to do radio at the highest level,” said Mo Flava.
James added: “I am excited for this new chapter. Not only are we good friends but I’m such a big fan of Bolele and have always wanted to work with her from the day she joined 947. This show will be something new, fresh and exciting for our listeners, a sort of breakfast show for our night owls.
“Since moving to Johannesburg, I have become accustomed to the drive and ambition of this city. I love the energy and the people. I am looking forward to the change in pace that the night show offers along with my co-host Bolele Polisa.”
Mo Flava exited Metro FM earlier this month after eight years at the station, where he had moved from afternoon drive to the breakfast show.
“947 is excited to welcome Mo Flava to the already dynamic on-air presenter lineup. His vast experience and style makes him an excellent fit with the stable and we look forward to the unique flavour as the station continues to refresh to remain relevant and relatable for our listeners,” said 947 station manager Ravi Naidoo.
Mo Flava to host morning show on 947
Image: Supplied.
