Bafana redeem themselves and qualify the hard way with huge win in Liberia
Bafana Bafana have reached the next Africa Cup of Nations in dramatic style and the hard way, but with plenty of heroics in the end with a toughed out 2-1 win against Liberia in Monrovia on Tuesday.
When the South Africans bottled a 2-0 lead and allowed 150th-ranked Liberia to fight back to 2-2 in the first Group K match at Orlando Stadium on Thursday few gave Hugo Broos' men a prayer of attaining the win that result left them needing in the away game.
But the 70-year-old Belgian schemer made some adventurous changes to his line-up, Bafana were far more composed in the second leg and goals from Zakhele Lepasa (19th minute) and Mihlali Mayambela (53rd) cancelled out William Jebor's strike for Liberia.