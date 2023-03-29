“I’m not on social media or anything, but I received a screenshot from people saying that Majoro was released. I don’t know where that came from. It was never my intention,” Folz said.
“Don’t always listen to what people are saying because very often you are going to find out it’s not true.
“It was never the intention of the club at any time to get rid of Majoro. Majoro is here, he was injured for the previous game. He had an ankle injury that was persistent, but there was never any issue with him.”
Folz said the release of Mphahlele and Buchanan was the “the best decision for the club”.
Mphahlele joined AmaZulu at the beginning of the season from Kaizer Chiefs, while Buchanan was in his second season there.
AmaZulu had no intention of getting rid of Majoro: Romain Folz
AmaZulu have seemingly made a U-turn on a decision to terminate veteran striker Lehlohonolo Majoro's contract, but Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Keagan Buchanan have been let go.
There has been confusion about Majoro’s situation at Usuthu after president Sandile Zungu was quoted in media as saying the former Bafana Bafana striker was among three players, including Mphahlele and Buchanan, who had had their contracts terminated because they don’t feature in the side's future plans.
Later, Zungu was quoted by IOL as saying AmaZulu “don’t want him [Majoro] to leave on a bad note after serving the club with such distinction”.
Speaking at a press conference in Durban on Wednesday ahead of their DStv Premiership game against stragglers Swallows FC at the weekend, AmaZulu coach Romain Folz said the underperforming club had no intention of letting Majoro go.
