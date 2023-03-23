Exciting prospect Chauke set to make U-23 debut

SA U-23 coach David Notoane says midfielder Kgaogelo Chauke will be available today for their U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Congo-Brazzaville after getting his passport.
Chauke, who was born in SA and bred in England, plays for Exeter City in England's third division and is in line to make his U-23 debut.
The 20-year-old has a dual passport. He travelled to SA with his UK passport. However, for him to be eligible to play today at the Dobsonville Stadium (3pm), he's expected to present an SA passport which he secured but did not collect.
During his team's final training session yesterday in Dobsonville, Notoane confirmed that the midfield prospect will be up for selection. Chauke was absent in the captain's run.
"Kgaogelo should be available, it was a matter of getting his passport which has been sitting at the Mamelodi office (home affairs) for some months, these are the challenges we face with these players in the national team setup," Notoane told the media.
"They needed his finger at home affairs to get his passport, if we could have cut that finger and given it to them at home affairs we would have done that and kept him fresh in the camp. He had to rush and go pick up his document, he has to be there in person, unfortunately," he said.
Notoane elaborated on what kind of player Chauke is.
"He's a talented player, he's an intelligent player, he will have to find his feet as quick as possible inside the camp, that's what international football is about sometimes, you know.
"Physically, he brings a little bit of presence into our midfield, he's a player with good technique, deft touches and likes combination play from what I have seen. One would like to see his potential ability to make box entries but he's a guy that can also make the team play," Notoane said.
The experienced coach said it is important for them to get a good result today before the second leg away on Monday at Massamba-Debat Stadium.
"Two-legged ties are exciting, they allow you to do the business at home. The difference with this one is we are home first. It's important to take a win and not concede and then going to the second leg, we'll know how to manage the tie," Notoane.
Exciting prospect Chauke set to make U-23 debut
Exeter City star born in SA but bred in England
Image: Lefty Shivambu
SA U-23 coach David Notoane says midfielder Kgaogelo Chauke will be available today for their U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Congo-Brazzaville after getting his passport.
Chauke, who was born in SA and bred in England, plays for Exeter City in England's third division and is in line to make his U-23 debut.
The 20-year-old has a dual passport. He travelled to SA with his UK passport. However, for him to be eligible to play today at the Dobsonville Stadium (3pm), he's expected to present an SA passport which he secured but did not collect.
During his team's final training session yesterday in Dobsonville, Notoane confirmed that the midfield prospect will be up for selection. Chauke was absent in the captain's run.
"Kgaogelo should be available, it was a matter of getting his passport which has been sitting at the Mamelodi office (home affairs) for some months, these are the challenges we face with these players in the national team setup," Notoane told the media.
"They needed his finger at home affairs to get his passport, if we could have cut that finger and given it to them at home affairs we would have done that and kept him fresh in the camp. He had to rush and go pick up his document, he has to be there in person, unfortunately," he said.
Notoane elaborated on what kind of player Chauke is.
"He's a talented player, he's an intelligent player, he will have to find his feet as quick as possible inside the camp, that's what international football is about sometimes, you know.
"Physically, he brings a little bit of presence into our midfield, he's a player with good technique, deft touches and likes combination play from what I have seen. One would like to see his potential ability to make box entries but he's a guy that can also make the team play," Notoane said.
The experienced coach said it is important for them to get a good result today before the second leg away on Monday at Massamba-Debat Stadium.
"Two-legged ties are exciting, they allow you to do the business at home. The difference with this one is we are home first. It's important to take a win and not concede and then going to the second leg, we'll know how to manage the tie," Notoane.
Ofori welcomes Chaine competition
Women's team a must for PSL teams in Champs League – Safa
Mayambela awed by sheer talent in Bafana squad
How Bafana star Mihlali Mayambela emerged from brother Mark’s shadow
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos