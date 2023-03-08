A motorist sustained moderate injuries after his car plunged into an open hole on Beyers Naudé Drive in Waterval, Johannesburg on Tuesday, paramedics said.
Netcare 911 said: “Reports from the scene indicate the driver lost control, resulting in the car leaving the road and coming to rest in an excavated hole.”
The man was treated at the scene by an advanced life support paramedic and transported to hospital for further care.
On Friday night another motorist was injured when he drove into a trench allegedly left open by Johannesburg Water on Beyers Naudé Drive, near Judith Road, next to West Park Cemetery.
TimesLIVE
Motorist ends up in excavated hole — second similar accident in less than a week
Image: Netcare911
