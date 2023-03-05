Mbappé beats PSG all-time scoring record as French champions extend lead
Kylian Mbappé became Paris St-Germain's all-time top scorer when he helped his side extend their Ligue 1 lead to a provisional 11 points in a 4-2 home win against Nantes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.
The 24-year-old Mbappé found the back of the net two minutes into stoppage time for his 201st goal in all competitions with PSG, improving the mark he shared with Edinson Cavani.
The club organised a short ceremony after the final whistle, with a big portrait of Mbappé displayed at Parc des Princes in Paris.
“It's very special to be here. The last time I was here was to announce I was staying [to extend his contract] — it's an honour to be here as the club's top scorer,” Mbappé said.
“It's a privilege to be a PSG player, to play in this historic shirt, for the biggest club in France.”
PSG, who travel to Bayern Munich next week hoping to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit in the Champions League last 16, were 2-0 up after 17 minutes after goals by Lionel Messi and Jaouen Hadjam's own goal, only for the Canaries to level before the break thanks to Ludovic Blas and Ignatius Ganago.
Christophe Galtier's side, however, wrapped up all three points after Danilo's goal at about the hour mark and Mbappé's last-gasp strike, which put them on 63 points from 26 games.
Second-placed Olympique de Marseille travel to Stade Rennais on Sunday.
PSG got off to a dream start as Messi opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a left-footed volley form Fabian Ruiz's cross.
Five minutes later, Alban Lafont parried Nuno Mendes's attempt into the path of Hadjam who, under pressure from Nordi Mukiele, bundled the ball into his own net to give PSG a 2-0 advantage.
In the 31st minute, however, Blas whipped a fine shot past Gianluigi Donnarumma to reduce the arrears, seven minutes before Ganago deflected a corner past the Italian keeper to level the contest.
But 15 minutes into the second half, order was restored as Danilo headed home from Mbappé's cross before the France forward netted his record goal with a left-footed effort from inside the box.
Reuters