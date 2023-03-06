Truter draws line in sand for Sekhukhune players

After suffering two successive defeats in the DStv Premiership, Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter has challenged his players to up their game if they are to finish in the top eight at the end of the season.
Ba Bina Noko were beaten 2-0 by Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday to record back-to-back losses after a defeat to Cape Town City last week.
Truter, who saw his impressive start to the season now turning into a disastrous run, was not pleased with his side’s performance against Royal and wants them to be better.
“We should have been better. I’m not complaining about the referees. If we converted our chances we would have won the game, but we didn’t,” Truter told the media after the match.
Asked why his team was struggling following a brilliant start he made when he won four and drew once in his first five matches, Truter insists the progress was there for everyone to see despite the recent setback.
“It’s 11 games and six wins. Some of the teams don’t get that but for us, it’s a bit inconsistent,” he said.
“Remember, I took over when the team was in 15th position. The progress is there for everyone to see, but with the crop of players that are at my disposal, the top eight will be nice. That’s the mandate as well, so far since I started coaching, I’ve never finished outside the top eight.
“But the league this season is tight. We still have eight games remaining and five at home ... hopefully that will count in our favour.”
Meanwhile, Truter also confirmed that they had signed veteran midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi and that his experience would be key for the club.
“Signed, sealed and hopefully he can deliver for us. He has been very good at training but translating that training to the game, that’s key.
“He is one of the experienced [players] and I hope we can get it right with him. I think he brings composure into the final third. He won trophies before, he played in the CAF Champions League and for Bafana Bafana; so he is a good addition to the team.”
Truter draws line in sand for Sekhukhune players
Coach targets top eight finish
Image: Veli Nhlapo
After suffering two successive defeats in the DStv Premiership, Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter has challenged his players to up their game if they are to finish in the top eight at the end of the season.
Ba Bina Noko were beaten 2-0 by Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday to record back-to-back losses after a defeat to Cape Town City last week.
Truter, who saw his impressive start to the season now turning into a disastrous run, was not pleased with his side’s performance against Royal and wants them to be better.
“We should have been better. I’m not complaining about the referees. If we converted our chances we would have won the game, but we didn’t,” Truter told the media after the match.
Asked why his team was struggling following a brilliant start he made when he won four and drew once in his first five matches, Truter insists the progress was there for everyone to see despite the recent setback.
“It’s 11 games and six wins. Some of the teams don’t get that but for us, it’s a bit inconsistent,” he said.
“Remember, I took over when the team was in 15th position. The progress is there for everyone to see, but with the crop of players that are at my disposal, the top eight will be nice. That’s the mandate as well, so far since I started coaching, I’ve never finished outside the top eight.
“But the league this season is tight. We still have eight games remaining and five at home ... hopefully that will count in our favour.”
Meanwhile, Truter also confirmed that they had signed veteran midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi and that his experience would be key for the club.
“Signed, sealed and hopefully he can deliver for us. He has been very good at training but translating that training to the game, that’s key.
“He is one of the experienced [players] and I hope we can get it right with him. I think he brings composure into the final third. He won trophies before, he played in the CAF Champions League and for Bafana Bafana; so he is a good addition to the team.”
Maduka chalks up more wins at Royal AM
Chiefs miss chance to feast on Bay – Zwane
Riveiro makes light of Pirates advantage
Stellies frustrate runaway log leaders Sundowns
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos