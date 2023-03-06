×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan kills nine policemen

By Reuters - 06 March 2023 - 11:18
Imam Noor ul Ameen, 35, who is also a police employee, leads a prayer for the victims killed in a suicide bombing in January. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and organisation that targets Pakistan's military, claimed responsibility for the bombing of a mosque in Peshawar that killed over 80 police personnel.
Imam Noor ul Ameen, 35, who is also a police employee, leads a prayer for the victims killed in a suicide bombing in January. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and organisation that targets Pakistan's military, claimed responsibility for the bombing of a mosque in Peshawar that killed over 80 police personnel.
Image: REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz / File photo

A suicide bomber rammed a motorcycle into a police truck in southwestern Pakistan on Monday, killing nine policemen, a police spokesperson said.

Spokesperson Mehmood Khan Notizai told Reuters the attack took place in Sibbi, a city some 160km (100 miles) east of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province.

Hospital officials said at least 7 policemen were wounded in the attack, the latest in a series targeting police personnel in Pakistan.

No group has claimed responsibility for Monday's attack. Ethnic Baloch guerrillas have been fighting the government for decades, accusing it of exploiting Balochistan's rich gas and mineral resources.

Reuters

Suicide bombing in Somalia kills one soldier and injures six

One soldier was killed and at least six others injured in Somalia on Sunday when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a military base in the west of ...
News
5 months ago

At least 58 killed in suicide bombing at Shi'ite mosque in Pakistan

A suicide bombing at a Shi'ite Muslim mosque during Friday prayers in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar killed at least 58 people and ...
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Wits protesters throw trash in JHB CBD, close businesses for third day
Wits students scuffle with security, destroy bus sign amid fees protests