×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Riveiro makes light of Pirates advantage

Bucs have a chance to take the No 2 spot in the log

06 March 2023 - 07:52
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Monnapule Saleng ,Kabelo Dlamini and Deon Hotto of Pirates celebrates a goal during the DStv Premiership match between Swallows FC and Orlando Pirates at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto.
Monnapule Saleng ,Kabelo Dlamini and Deon Hotto of Pirates celebrates a goal during the DStv Premiership match between Swallows FC and Orlando Pirates at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

As Orlando Pirates and their traditional foes Kaizer Chiefs remain neck-and-neck on points in their pursuit of the second spot, the Buccaneers coach Jose Riveiro, after thumping Swallows 4-1 away on Friday, downplayed their goal-difference advantage.

Continuing to campaign to become the Footballer of the Season, Monnapule Saleng netted a hat-trick, while Terrence Dzvukamanja was also on the score sheet for the Sea Robbers at Dobsonville Stadium. Mthokozisi Shwabule scored the Birds’ consolation goal.  Pirates’ goal-difference is eight, while Chiefs’ is zero. Both teams are on 34 points after 22 outings.

“It was a complete performance in every department. When you score this amount of goals it looks even better but I am not thinking about the goal difference,” Riveiro said.

Riveiro also weighed in on Saleng’s chances of winning the coveted Footballer of the Season accolade, suggesting that would mean they won as  a team. The 24-year-old Pirates star has now scored 12 goals and racked up four assists in all competitions this season.

“You know, I see this game like a collective, so even if I get a trophy, it’s not for me but for the team... it’s for the coaching staff as we are working together. We can analyse, so if one of my players gets a trophy, I am so happy for him because it means that the team benefits from that individual contribution,” Riveiro said.

“I hope that the one that you mentioned [Saleng] can fight with any other player in our squad in our team for that prize [Footballer of the Season award] because it’s going to be a good thing for Pirates, and that’s what matters.”

Pirates’ task at hand is Saturday’s Nedbank Cup last 16 clash against Motsepe Foundation Championship side Venda Football Academy at Orlando Stadium (8pm). The Sea Robbers will welcome centre-back Nkosinathi Sibisi after he served a one-game suspension against Swallows.

Stellies frustrate runaway log leaders Sundowns

Stellenbosch delivered a gutsy display to frustrate soon-to-be 2022/23 season champions Mamelodi Sundowns, holding them to a 1-all draw in a rainy ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane impressed at how Ngezana has bounced back

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane is happy defender Siyabonga Ngezana has bounced back from his blunders that were a feature of his game early in the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chelsea overcome Leeds 1-0 to ease pressure on Potter

A leaping header from France defender Wesley Forfana earned Chelsea a rare goal and Premier League win against struggling Leeds United in a nervous ...
Sport
1 day ago

Swallows coach Middendorp disappointed over lack of energy in heavy defeat to Pirates

Swallow coach Ernst Middendorp was bitterly disappointed by the lack of energy from his players during the 4-1 DStv Premiership defeat by Orlando ...
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Wits protesters throw trash in JHB CBD, close businesses for third day
Wits students scuffle with security, destroy bus sign amid fees protests