As Orlando Pirates and their traditional foes Kaizer Chiefs remain neck-and-neck on points in their pursuit of the second spot, the Buccaneers coach Jose Riveiro, after thumping Swallows 4-1 away on Friday, downplayed their goal-difference advantage.
Continuing to campaign to become the Footballer of the Season, Monnapule Saleng netted a hat-trick, while Terrence Dzvukamanja was also on the score sheet for the Sea Robbers at Dobsonville Stadium. Mthokozisi Shwabule scored the Birds’ consolation goal. Pirates’ goal-difference is eight, while Chiefs’ is zero. Both teams are on 34 points after 22 outings.
“It was a complete performance in every department. When you score this amount of goals it looks even better but I am not thinking about the goal difference,” Riveiro said.
Riveiro also weighed in on Saleng’s chances of winning the coveted Footballer of the Season accolade, suggesting that would mean they won as a team. The 24-year-old Pirates star has now scored 12 goals and racked up four assists in all competitions this season.
“You know, I see this game like a collective, so even if I get a trophy, it’s not for me but for the team... it’s for the coaching staff as we are working together. We can analyse, so if one of my players gets a trophy, I am so happy for him because it means that the team benefits from that individual contribution,” Riveiro said.
“I hope that the one that you mentioned [Saleng] can fight with any other player in our squad in our team for that prize [Footballer of the Season award] because it’s going to be a good thing for Pirates, and that’s what matters.”
Pirates’ task at hand is Saturday’s Nedbank Cup last 16 clash against Motsepe Foundation Championship side Venda Football Academy at Orlando Stadium (8pm). The Sea Robbers will welcome centre-back Nkosinathi Sibisi after he served a one-game suspension against Swallows.
Riveiro makes light of Pirates advantage
Bucs have a chance to take the No 2 spot in the log
Image: Veli Nhlapo
