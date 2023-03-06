Stellies frustrate runaway log leaders Sundowns

Stellenbosch delivered a gutsy display to frustrate soon-to-be 2022/23 season champions Mamelodi Sundowns, holding them to a 1-all draw in a rainy afternoon at Danie Craven Stadium yesterday.
Sundowns had won 15 league games on the trot before yesterday, having last dropped points when they lost 2-1 to SuperSport United in September last year. The Brazilians are still on course to clinch their sixth league title in a row, needing at least three wins from their last eight outings to be home and dry.
After trending the entire week for allegedly coming to the club’s Chloorkop base intoxicated, midfielder Sipho Mbule was a surprise inclusion in Sundowns’ match-day squad. Mbule came off the bench to concede a penalty that was tucked away by Stellies' leading-scorer Iqraam Rayners to make it 1-all in the 87th minute.
Referee Jelly Chavani adjudged Mbule to have fouled Qobolwakhe Sibande inside the box. Netting his eighth league goal of the season, Cassius Mailula had given Sundowns what looked like a winning goal 10 minutes before Rayners’ spot-kick. Andile Jali, who was also reported to have come drunk in training, was nowhere to be seen in the match-day squad.
Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena made wholesale changes from the XI that thumped Marumo Gallants 3-1 in the Nedbank Cup last 16 clash on Thursday, with 18-year-old midfielder Ntando Nkosi introduced in the 79th minute for Marcelo Allende against Marumo getting his maiden start as a professional player. Goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse was also handed his maiden league start of the season. Mokwena also gave 21-year-old midfielder Siyanda Nyanga his senior debut, introducing him for Haashim Domingo in the 82nd minute.
In a nutshell, it was a somewhat understrength Sundowns line-up with some of their top-performers this season like Mailula and Teboho Mokena settling for spots on the bench.
The turf was slippery due to persistent downpours and that affected the flow of the game. Even so, Stellenbosch were more purposeful in their play, managing to make box entries. Junior Mendieta and Devon Titus missed Stellies' best chances of the first stanza, while Peter Shalulile and Thapelo Morena also failed to tuck away the visitors' best opportunities in the first period.
Stellies frustrate runaway log leaders Sundowns
Draw halts Brazilians' 15-game winning streak
Image: Ashley Vlotman
