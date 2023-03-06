×

Soccer

Chiefs miss chance to feast on Bay – Zwane

Focus now shifts to Nedbank Cup

06 March 2023 - 08:04
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Siyabonga Ngezana of Kaizer Chiefs scores a goal during the DStv Premiership match between Richards Bay and Kaizer Chiefs at King Zwelithini Stadium on March 04, 2023 in Durban.
Image: Darren Stewart

Despite managing a 1-0 win over Richards Bay, who were reduced to 10 men very early in the match at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday, Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane was still critical of his charges for failing to tuck away numerous chances they created. 

Siyabonga Ngezana’s solitary goal, a brilliant header, handed Amakhosi their 10th league win of the campaign. Players such as Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, Wandile Duba and Kamohelo Mahlatsi squandered some clear goal-scoring chances that would have boosted Amakhosi’s poor goal-difference, that’s zero at the moment.

Bay played the better part of the tie with 10 men after goalkeeper Salim Magoola was red-carded for handling the ball outside the box, forcing them to sacrifice midfielder Langelihle Mhlongo for new keeper Neil Boshoff in the 20th minute.

“After scoring the goal [in the eighth minute] we created three, four good chances but we couldn’t punish them. Even in the second half, we had more box entries but we couldn’t take our chances. I believe we could have done better in terms of taking our chances,” Zwane said.

Chiefs have since switched their attention to the Nedbank Cup, where they face second-tier Casric Stars in the last 16 at FNB Stadium on Sunday (6pm). Defender Zitha Kwinika and striker Cristian Saile are suspended for Sunday’s clash against Casric after getting their fourth yellow cards against Bay.

Zwane bemoaned this was robbing him of a chance to have a consistent XI, having soldiered on without striker Ashley du Preez, due to lack of fitness, on Saturday in Durban.

“We still have a long way to go. You must have seen today [on Saturday] we started without Ash [Ashley du Preez]. Next week we will probably be starting without Zitha. Christian won’t be available because of suspension. So, we are struggling to keep a consistent line-up so that we can build on it. We are really struggling with that,” Zwane stressed.

