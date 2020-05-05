Former referee Andile “Ace” Ncobo has said he would have completely changed the structure of the South African Football Association (Safa) to depoliticise its processes‚ and then stood down‚ had he succeeded in becoming president of the association in 2018.

Ncobo eventually did not stand in the elective congress against incumbent Danny Jordaan at Sandton Convention Centre in May 2018 after a mud-slinging campaign between the two‚ walking out claiming procedural irregularities.

Ncobo told TimesLIVE that his ambition had never been to become Safa president on a permanent basis‚ but rather to restructure the current elective and leadership structure of the Association and then stand down.

“I would have spent less than six months in that position‚” former Fifa panel referee Ncobo said.