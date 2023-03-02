Marumo Gallants' Lehlohonolo Nonyane believes their recent clashes with Mamelodi Sundowns were close contests, expecting the Brazillians to know that it won't be easy again when they battle in the Nedbank Cup last-16 round at Free State Stadium tonight (6pm).
"Truly speaking, I think for the past two encounters we had against Sundowns, from the final to the league game, we lost the games because of small margins. In the final, we were just one minute away from penalties [before Thapelo Morena scored the winner that made it 2-1 in extra time] and I think we would have won the game on penalties,'' Nonyane said in a virtual media conference yesterday.
"In the first round of the league they beat us 1-0 and we scored a goal but it was off-side... that game could've easily gone either way, maybe even a draw. Sundowns know that playing against us is not going to be easy. Our games against them have always been determined by small margins. Again, we are ready to fight."
Marumo are staring relegation in the face, occupying the bottom spot on the DStv Premiership standings. Bahlabane Ba Ntwa are also participating in the CAF Confederation Cup, where they are second in Group A and look likely to progress to the knockout phase.
Nonyane admits saving their Premiership status remains their holy grail, explaining how they intend to use the Ke Yona Cup and the Confed Cup to change their league fortunes.
"Obviously, our main focus is the league but that doesn't mean we mustn't give our all in the Nedbank Cup and in the Confed Cup. We want to do well in the cup competitions to boost our confidence and build momentum, hoping that will help us win our league fixtures,'' Nonyane stated.
"What we've experienced during the last game in Algeria, even though we lost, will help us to be better players and do well domestically. In the CAF game we are learning to have strong characters...that's very important in football."
Nonyane promises Sundowns war in cup encounter
Gallants to use Ke Yona, Confed to change league fortunes
Image: Djaffar Lakjal/BackpagePix
