The city of Johannesburg has placed senior officials from its group forensic investigation services (GFIS) department on precautionary suspension pending an investigation.
The city said in a statement that allegations of misconduct have been levelled against the officials, including preventing the council exercising oversight of laws and regulations.
“Some of the allegations have resulted in financial prejudice while the city has been devising strategies to reduce unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.”
The officials were suspended to allow due process without hindrance.
TimesLIVE
City of Johannesburg suspends senior forensic investigation officials
Allegations of misconduct have been levelled against the officials, including preventing the council exercising oversight of laws and regulations
Image: ALON SKUY
The city of Johannesburg has placed senior officials from its group forensic investigation services (GFIS) department on precautionary suspension pending an investigation.
The city said in a statement that allegations of misconduct have been levelled against the officials, including preventing the council exercising oversight of laws and regulations.
“Some of the allegations have resulted in financial prejudice while the city has been devising strategies to reduce unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.”
The officials were suspended to allow due process without hindrance.
TimesLIVE
Joburg launches fight against crime and grime in inner city
Johannesburg transport MMC Kenny Kunene calls on companies to work with the city to fix potholes
Joburg MMC Loyiso Masuku slams DA for ‘false claims’ over city manager appointment
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos