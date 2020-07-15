'Safa is just being obstructionist about season restart'

But Ace Ncobo, a former PSL referee who served on the Fifa panel, dismissed Safa's statement as "just obstructionist".

"I mentor some of the refs. I speak to them frequently, and I know for a fact that most of them are ready," Ncobo said. "They want to be part of the BSE. They have kept fit during the lockdown, exercising on their own. The only thing they need now is to undergo Covid-19 tests which, according to the protocols, have to be done 48 hours before they go into the BSE."

Ncobo said even refs who have other professional jobs were eager to help the PSL complete the season.

"They have said they will speak to their employers to allow them to be part of this. Remember, some of them have never been to a major tournament.

"So this (BSE) set up would be a big thing for them. There are crucial matches leading up to the end of the season, so naturally they would all want to impress."

Ncobo said Safa should long have got the refs tested, just as PSL teams tested their players before telling them they could return to training three weeks ago.

"Safa are being just obstructionist in their approach. The (sports) minister (Nathi Mthethwa) gave the go-ahead more than a month ago. So why were the refs not tested then? Safa have known for a month that the PSL wants to resume and finish the season."