Hunt banks on 'winnable’ home games

With nine matches remaining and five of them at home, SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has urged his players to take full advantage as they look to maintain their second place in the DStv Premiership table.
Matsatsantsa a Pitori have home fixtures against Golden Arrows on Sunday, TS Galaxy (April 7), AmaZulu (April 23), Stellenbosch (May 2) and Kaizer Chiefs (May 13).
And Hunt feels those games are winnable, starting with Arrows on Sunday at 5.45pm.
“We need to take advantage. We’ve done okay at home, but we need to do better. Obviously, Sunday is going to be a difficult game,” Hunt explained to the media yesterday.
“Last time they (Arrows) did well and they beat us in Durban, so we need to try and finish the nine games strongly, especially at home.”
While he still has to face Pirates and Chiefs, two teams he is competing with for second place to qualify for the CAF Champions League, Hunt said it is important that they keep on winning.
“If you start worrying about opposition, you will have a problem. Let’s try to concentrate on what we do here and take care of it,” he said.
“That’s why last week it was so important [to win against Maritzburg] and every week it will be important. And obviously, we will still have to play Chiefs and Pirates.
“But I would love to get there in the Champions League, but let’s try to concentrate first on what we are doing.”
On coming up against Arrows on Sunday, Hunt praised co-coaches Vusumuzi Vilakazi and Mabhuti Khenyeza as he feels they have done a good job with the team.
“They are always a team that can beat anybody and we all know that over the years they are lively and a good football team. Vusumuzi Vilakazi and Mabhudi Khenyeza have done well after they were thrown into the deep end.
“So, you have to give them a lot of credit and they always produce players down there and they have a lot of movement so we need to take care of a few things.”
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Swallows v Pirates, Dobsonville (7.30pm).
Saturday: Bay v Chiefs, King Zwelithini (3.30pm); Royal v Sekhukhune, Chatsworth (5.45pm); Maritzburg v CPT City, Harry Gwala (8pm).
Sunday: Chippa v AmaZulu, Nelson Mandela Bay (3.30pm); Marumo v Galaxy, Free State (3.30pm); Stellenbosch v Sundowns, Danie Craven (3.30pm); SuperSport v Arrows, Lucas Moripe (5.45pm).
Hunt banks on 'winnable’ home games
Sights set on CAF berth for Supersport
